Concert Lineup Revealed for Rock the Universe 2024 at Universal Orlando

Beginning this Friday, guests can rock, ride and rejoice at Universal Orlando Resort as Rock the Universe brings a weekend full of faith and fun to Universal Studios Florida on January 26th and 27th.

What’s Happening:

Music fans and youth groups can once again come together at Florida’s biggest Christian music festival and enjoy gripping performances by Christian music’s top artists, including GRAMMY-nominated rock band, We The Kingdom, Dove award-winning band, Casting Crowns, GRAMMY award-winning rapper, LECRAE, GRAMMY-nominated singer, Phil Wickham, GRAMMY award-winning singer, Brandon Lake and more.

See below for the full concert lineup and performance times.

Friday, January 26 Saturday, January 27 We the Kingdom – 11:00 p.m. Casting Crowns – 10:45 p.m. LECRAE – 9:00 p.m. Phil Wickham – 9:00 p.m. Blessing Offor – 7:15 p.m. Brandon Lake – 7:15 p.m. Cody Carnes – 10:00 p.m. CAIN – 10:00 p.m. ELEVATION RHYTHM – 8:15 p.m. Andrew Ripp – 8:15 p.m. Riley Clemmons – 6:30 p.m. Hulvey – 6:30 p.m.

Fans can keep the music flowing in a dedicated fan zone, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts, and autograph sessions with participating bands and artists.

Beyond the performances, Rock the Universe attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend full of inspiring experiences – including a powerful Sunday Morning Worship Service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.

Guests attending Rock the Universe can download the Universal Orlando Resort app to access event information like set times, autograph sessions, activities and more.

Fans still have time to purchase tickets and can take advantage of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks with a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, starting at $150.99, plus tax.

To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit RocktheUniverse.com