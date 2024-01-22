Concert Lineup Revealed for Rock the Universe 2024 at Universal Orlando

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Beginning this Friday, guests can rock, ride and rejoice at Universal Orlando Resort as Rock the Universe brings a weekend full of faith and fun to Universal Studios Florida on January 26th and 27th.

What’s Happening:

  • Music fans and youth groups can once again come together at Florida’s biggest Christian music festival and enjoy gripping performances by Christian music’s top artists, including GRAMMY-nominated rock band, We The Kingdom, Dove award-winning band, Casting Crowns, GRAMMY award-winning rapper, LECRAE, GRAMMY-nominated singer, Phil Wickham, GRAMMY award-winning singer, Brandon Lake and more.
  • See below for the full concert lineup and performance times.

Friday, January 26

Saturday, January 27

We the Kingdom – 11:00 p.m.

Casting Crowns – 10:45 p.m.

LECRAE – 9:00 p.m.

Phil Wickham – 9:00 p.m.

Blessing Offor – 7:15 p.m.

Brandon Lake – 7:15 p.m.

Cody Carnes – 10:00 p.m.

CAIN – 10:00 p.m.

ELEVATION RHYTHM – 8:15 p.m.

Andrew Ripp – 8:15 p.m.

Riley Clemmons – 6:30 p.m.

Hulvey – 6:30 p.m.

  • Fans can keep the music flowing in a dedicated fan zone, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts, and autograph sessions with participating bands and artists.
  • Beyond the performances, Rock the Universe attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend full of inspiring experiences – including a powerful Sunday Morning Worship Service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.
  • Guests attending Rock the Universe can download the Universal Orlando Resort app to access event information like set times, autograph sessions, activities and more.
  • Fans still have time to purchase tickets and can take advantage of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks with a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, starting at $150.99, plus tax.
  • To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit RocktheUniverse.com.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning