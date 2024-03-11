SeaWorld To Kick Off 60 Years With New Experiences and Celebrations

SeaWorld has shared their plans to celebrate their 60th anniversary and there is so much more to sea.

What’s Happening:

  • Kicking off on March 21st, SeaWorld has announced their celebratory 60th anniversary plans.
  • The parks will be hosting a special 60th Anniversary launch party March 21-24 that will feature:
    • Costumed character returning alongside a cake-cutting ceremony.
    • A variety of new treats and old returning favorite snacks.
    • A wide selection of anniversary merchandise.
    • Special entertainment to celebrate the milestone.
    • Interactive screens where guests can share their memories of SeaWorld through the years using #SeaWorld60.
    • All-new historical exhibits in all three parks: Pass Member Lounge in SeaWorld Orlando, Explorers Hub in SeaWorld San Diego and Chill Bar in SeaWorld Antonio. These exhibits invite guests to embark on a trip down memory lane through SeaWorld's 60-year history.
  • Throughout the anniversary year, much more is to come including new attractions:
    • Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio
    • Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando
    • Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience at SeaWorld San Diego
  • New parades and shows are on their way at the various parks as well to kinetically ring in this big anniversary.
  • For more information on the celebration and tickets, you can head to SeaWorld’s website.
