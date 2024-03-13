Special $60 Ticket Now Available in Celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary

SeaWorld is turning 60 this year, and for a limited time, guests who want to enjoy all the 60th Anniversary celebrations can take advantage of the special $60 Anniversary Ticket.

The special $60 Anniversary Ticket is now available in limited quantities on select dates for the rest of the year.

To get the 60th Anniversary celebrations started, SeaWorld Orlando is hosting a launch party March 21-24 that will feature: A celebratory cake cutting at park opening with Jon Peterson, SeaWorld Orlando Park President. Jon will speak to guests and reflect upon the company’s 60 years. This ceremony will take place each day at park opening, and guests will receive a free cupcake, while supplies last. New and exclusive vintage merchandise, including reusable water bottles, plush animals, snow globes, backpacks, notebooks, blankets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, a custom Precious Moments collectible, and more. For the first time in recent years, guests can see Shamu & Crew together again and take a commemorative photo with them. Kids of all ages will love meeting costume characters – Shamu, Coral the Dolphin, Sydney the Shark, and Puck the Penguin! Commemorative in-park screens sharing memorable moments in the parks from guests and ambassadors. Guests are invited to share their own images and videos of their favorite SeaWorld memories using #SeaWorld60. A special gallery of historic photos and memorabilia from the park over the past 60 years will be located in the Pass Member’s Lounge.

