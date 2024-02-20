More Performers Added to the Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Lineup at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has added even more performers to its Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup, in addition to announcing plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is thrilled to announce the addition of more sensational performers to its acclaimed Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup, including: Hanson The Goo Goo Dolls Big Bad VooDoo Daddy The Righteous Brothers Boyce Avenue Natalie Grant And more

The impressive lineup of performers will take the stage at Bayside Stadium every Saturday and Sunday throughout the event, which is included in park admission.

For the best seats in the house, Reserved Seating can be purchased on SeaWorld Orlando’s website

Check out the updated lineup, including incredible new additions below:

Ludacris (Hip-Hop)

Hanson (Pop/Rock) – NEW

The Goo Goo Dolls (Pop/Rock) – NEW

Big Bad VooDoo Daddy (Swing) – NEW

The Righteous Brothers (Pop/Soul/Rock) – NEW

Hoobastank (Rock)

Gloria Gaynor (R&B/Soul/Disco)

Newsboys (Rock)

Boyce Avenue (Pop/Rock) – NEW

Natalie Grant (Christian/Gospel) – NEW

Josh Turner (Country)

Warrant (Rock)

Grupo Niche (Latin)

Night Ranger (Rock)

Corey Kent (Country)

… and many more performers to be announced!

The Seven Seas Food Festival:

As Orlando's largest theme park food festival, the Seven Seas Food Festival invites guests to embark on a global culinary journey, featuring over 200 delicious food and drink options inspired by cultures from around the world.

This year the festival welcomes four all-new markets including The Indian Market French Market Vegetarian Market Half Pipe Pavilion.

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs select dates from February 2 to May 19, offering guests the opportunity to savor flavors while enjoying award-winning attractions, captivating animal presentations and a diverse range of musical entertainment.

The Sounds and Tastes of the Emerald Isle Return:

In addition to the musical entertainment, SeaWorld Orlando invites guests to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day during the Seven Seas Food Festival with all the sights, sounds, and flavors of Ireland’s favorite tradition.

The park will transform into the Emerald Isle March 7 through 10 and March 14 through 17, where guests will become immersed in lively entertainment and delectable Irish cuisine.

Included with park admission, the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration features:

Streets of Green: The Irish Market Plaza will come to life throughout the day with incredible entertainers, amazing stilt walkers, and much more (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.).

Timeless Tunes: Guests will lose themselves in Irish melodies as traditional musicians bring their beautiful sounds to Orlando throughout the day (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.).

Tastes of Ireland: Take the Seven Seas Food Festival voyage to the Emerald Isle with limited time offerings including an authentic Shepherd's Pie, and toast the day with a Shamrock Sour, the exclusive St. Patrick’s Day cocktail. (11:30 a.m. – park close)

Iconic Bands: Round out a day filled with unforgettable memories during the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration weekends with The Righteous Brothers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Corey Kent, and Boyce Avenue!

Best Way to Savor and Sip:

Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard.

Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70 or take it up a notch with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for $85, for the best savings yet. SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15.

