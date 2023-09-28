New Immersive Family Coaster “Penguin Trek” Coming to SeaWorld Orlando Spring 2024

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the new immersive family coaster Penguin Trek that will be coming in spring 2024.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando, already recognized as the Coaster Capital of Orlando with an impressive array of heart-pounding rides, is about to take your breath away once again with its all-new attraction coming in Spring 2024 – Penguin Trek – the eagerly awaited eighth coaster to join the park's ever-expanding ride portfolio.

Designed as THE ultimate family launch coaster experience, Penguin Trek features a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other.

features a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other. Featuring two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns, this unforgettable coaster moves at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track that traverses both indoors and outside.

Yet, what sets this experience apart as truly extraordinary is its unparalleled finale: as the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves not in a simulated penguin colony, but in the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat.

An experience for the whole family, the ride accommodates rider heights from 42-inches to 77-inches.

2024 Annual Pass members can be the first to ride before the public and passes are on sale now.

About Penguin Trek:

Once aboard, riders will embark on an unforgettable expedition on this one-of-a-kind immersive family launch coaster that catapults them through the Antarctic wilderness at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track.

As they step into the shoes of intrepid researchers, they’ll navigate in a unique snowmobile ride car across the icy expanse, narrowly escaping an ice cave's clutches.

This family-friendly adventure intensifies as they burst onto an outdoor coaster track, featuring two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns.

With adrenaline pumping, riders navigate this treacherous coaster, emerging from the looming danger of falling ice to finally reach the safety of a penguin colony, a journey that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of adventure and discovery.

Yet, what sets this experience apart as truly extraordinary is its unparalleled finale: as the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves not in a simulated penguin colony, but in the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat.

The exhilaration of the ride seamlessly transitions into a heartwarming encounter with these charming, feathered inhabitants.

This unique and immersive blend of family coaster thrills and authentic animal interaction offers an opportunity for the whole family to connect with the enchanting world of these captivating penguins, making it a one-of-a-kind adventure that will forever remain etched in their memories.

This family coaster's engineering prowess and world-class design are credited to Bolliger & Mabillard, the renowned design and manufacturers known for their excellence in roller coaster engineering.

With five other remarkable coasters already at SeaWorld Orlando, including the park’s most recent thrill ride, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which opened to rave reviews in May 2023, Penguin Trek is set to tie the park for the record of the most B&M coasters in one location.

What They’re Saying: