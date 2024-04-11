SeaWorld Orlando Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Free Beer For a Limited Time Starting April 12th

In celebration of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary, they have announced a special free beer promotion starting April 12.
What’s Happening:
- Starting April 12, for a limited time only, SeaWorld Orlando guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz beer at Waterway Grill Patio.
- SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members will receive an extra perk – two free 7-ounce pours per day at Waterway Grill Patio.
- The 7-ounce ice-cold draft will be available at Waterway Grill Patio daily from 11:00 A.M. until one hour before park close.
- Guests can take a break from the excitement of world-class shows, water rides, and coasters to savor this special offer.
- And that's not all! Guests can also delight in Happy Hour Wednesdays at SeaWorld Orlando, happening every Wednesday from 4pm until park close.
- All draft beer and cocktails are Buy One Get One Free at Glacier and Waterway Bars.
