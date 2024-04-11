SeaWorld Orlando Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Free Beer For a Limited Time Starting April 12th

In celebration of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary, they have announced a special free beer promotion starting April 12.

What’s Happening:

In honor of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary, we are excited to announce a special free beer promotion.

Starting April 12, for a limited time only, SeaWorld Orlando guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz beer at Waterway Grill Patio.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members will receive an extra perk – two free 7-ounce pours per day at Waterway Grill Patio.

The 7-ounce ice-cold draft will be available at Waterway Grill Patio daily from 11:00 A.M. until one hour before park close.

Guests can take a break from the excitement of world-class shows, water rides, and coasters to savor this special offer.

And that's not all! Guests can also delight in Happy Hour Wednesdays at SeaWorld Orlando, happening every Wednesday from 4pm until park close.

All draft beer and cocktails are Buy One Get One Free at Glacier and Waterway Bars.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.