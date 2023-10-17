SeaWorld Orlando Celebrates the Birth of Critically Endangered Sawfish Pups

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the birth of three smalltooth sawfish pups who were born back in July.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando proudly announces the birth of three smalltooth sawfish pups, marking a historic achievement in global conservation for this endangered species as the only aquarium in the United States showcasing smalltooth sawfish and the second worldwide to have a successful birth.

The newborns include two females and one male, born on July 11, 2023, and each measured approximately two feet in length.

Following their birth, the pups underwent a comprehensive examination, and continue to receive regular check-ups to ensure their sustained health and expected developmental progress.

This milestone underscores SeaWorld’s commitment to preserving biodiversity and saving species from extinction.

Despite their shark-like appearance, smalltooth sawfish are categorized as rays, showcasing gills and mouths on their undersides.

Named for their saw-like rostrum, these creatures inhabit tropical seas and estuaries in the Atlantic Ocean, favoring shallow coastal waters, and occasionally venturing into freshwater river systems, notably in Florida's coastal areas.

Born fully developed at a length of approximately 2 feet, the characteristic sawfish teeth are covered by a thick material that dissolves within a few days/weeks. This adaptation protects both the mother and other siblings while in utero.

While these younglings continue their growth, they’ll receive meticulous care from SeaWorld’s Aquarium Team at the Aquarium Health Center, remaining behind the scenes as they grow and develop under world-class supervision.

Smalltooth Sawfish at SeaWorld Orlando:

Two adult smalltooth sawfish reside at SeaWorld Orlando and have been housed at SeaWorld parks since the 1980s.

These sawfish currently reside in the 700,000-gallon Shark Encounter main habitat and boast the title of the largest fish in the park.

In late May, SeaWorld Orlando’s dedicated aquarist and veterinary teams discovered through ultrasound that the female sawfish was pregnant.

Recognizing the significance of this development, the female sawfish was relocated to the Aquarium Health Center, an environment where she was able to be closely monitored through the birth of the pups.

SeaWorld Orlando is honored to have facilitated the pregnancy and birth in its indoor aquarium, with generated lighting and pristine saltwater conditions.

This showcases the unwavering dedication of the aquarium team in providing the best care to aquatic animals, while encouraging marine life conservation and education.

Conservation of Sawfish:

Smalltooth sawfish are critically endangered, being the first marine fish to be protected by the Endangered Species Act twenty years ago, in 2003, following a significant decline in population from habitat loss and unintended capture by fishers.

This is the only species of sawfish to be found in United States waters, making the birth of the three pups even more meaningful.

Entities that house sawfish, including SeaWorld Orlando, have a serious interest in gaining a greater understanding of all sawfish reproduction to strengthen their impact in helping the declining population.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has created the Sawfish Species Survival Plan to help facilitate the future reproductive success of these animals.

About SeaWorld Conservation:

SeaWorld is committed to educating and inspiring the next generation of conservationists through its park experiences.

It is also committed to animal conservation outside its parks through partnerships and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund that has donated more than $20 million to research conservation projects.

Guests visiting the park can also play an important role in conservation.

A portion of every visit goes directly toward SeaWorld rescue, rehabilitation, and marine animal conservation efforts.

Guests can also donate in the park or online to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund that supports important third-party conservation research.

