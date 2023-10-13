SeaWorld Orlando to Host Series of Aquarist Talks on International Sawfish Day

SeaWorld Orlando and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are joining forces to co-host a series of “expert talks” on International Sawfish Day, October 17th.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando and NOAA welcomes pass members and guests to attend in-person expert talks throughout the day focused on sawfish care and conservation

Smalltooth sawfish are critically endangered and the only species of sawfish to be found in the United States; preserving the species in human care is vital to conservation.

In an effort to raise awareness around the critically endangered smalltooth sawfish and the steps being made by SeaWorld and agencies such as NOAA and the AZA, guests will have the opportunity to hear from animal care experts on the status of the species and the incredible strides being made towards their conservation.

In addition, SeaWorld Orlando will be making an unprecedented surprise announcement where attendees will be the first to hear about SeaWorld’s historical milestone achievement toward the conservation and preservation of the sawfish species.

Featured in the panel are SeaWorld Senior 1 Aquarist Becki Orze and Adam Brame, Sawfish recovery coordinator for NOAA.

The talks will take place on Tuesday, October 17th at Sharks Underwater Grill in SeaWorld Orlando at the following times: 11:00 a.m. – Exclusive for Pass Members 1:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m.

