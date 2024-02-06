SeaWorld Orlando Announces Special Valentine’s Day Dinner

SeaWorld Orlando is serving up a plate full of love this Valentine’s Day at Sharks Underwater Grill.
What’s Happening:
- This Valentine’s Day, February 14th, SeaWorld Orlando is offering an ultimate underwater Valentine’s Day dinner for guests.
- After a red carpet entrance, guests will enjoy a four-course meal at Sharks Underwater Grill, home to a 700,000-gallon aquarium filled with fish and sharks.
- The night will also include live music and end with an exclusive private viewing of the Sea Lion & Otter Presentation.
- The menu will include:
- Pineapple Mango Shrimp Ceviche Shooters
- Brie en Croute Board for two
- Strawberry Fields Salad
- Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail
- Tiramisu
- The $220 price tag per couple includes an unforgettable animal experience, free parking, a complimentary photo, and the four-course meal. Bottomless mimosas & wine can be added for an additional $49.99.
- The special dinner will take place Wednesday, February 14th at 6pm.
- Reservations can be made here while supplies last.