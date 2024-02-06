SeaWorld Orlando Announces Special Valentine’s Day Dinner

SeaWorld Orlando is serving up a plate full of love this Valentine’s Day at Sharks Underwater Grill.

  • This Valentine’s Day, February 14th, SeaWorld Orlando is offering an ultimate underwater Valentine’s Day dinner for guests.
  • After a red carpet entrance, guests will enjoy a four-course meal at Sharks Underwater Grill, home to a 700,000-gallon aquarium filled with fish and sharks.
  • The night will also include live music and end with an exclusive private viewing of the Sea Lion & Otter Presentation.
  • The menu will include:
    • Pineapple Mango Shrimp Ceviche Shooters
    • Brie en Croute Board for two
    • Strawberry Fields Salad
    • Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail
    • Tiramisu
  • The $220 price tag per couple includes an unforgettable animal experience, free parking, a complimentary photo, and the four-course meal. Bottomless mimosas & wine can be added for an additional $49.99.
  • The special dinner will take place Wednesday, February 14th at 6pm.
  • Reservations can be made here while supplies last.

