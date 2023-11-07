SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration Returns November 10

SeaWorld Orlando’s award-winning Christmas Celebration is returning this year and it’s more spectacular than ever before with an all-new holiday show, “Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen”, deliciously festive food and beverage offerings, and the introduction of the Christmas Market.

Guests will be able to join friends and family at SeaWorld Orlando on select dates from November 10 through January 2 for a memorable holiday experience.

Visitors will see the theme park transformed into a winter wonderland sparkling with more than three million beautiful lights and the addition of new holiday experiences sprinkled around the event.

The main feature of the magical festival is the Sea of Trees – a guest favorite. The wintery, watery wonderland is back immersing guests in a sea of twinkling holiday trees that sparkle to music as they light up the water. Dazzling images come to life on more than 100 trees, including a giant glistening centerpiece that towers 70 feet above the water.

During the celebration, guests will also be able to indulge in delicious all-new holiday treats, experience fabulous holiday shows and entertainment, and enjoy outdoor ice skating at Bayside Stadium.

All-new Magical Holiday Shows & Entertainment

There are even more ways for families to get into the holiday spirit this year at SeaWorld Orlando. Step into the enchanting world of "Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen," an all-new delightful live show that promises to add a dash of laughter and a sprinkle of sweetness to your festive celebrations. In this jolly good time, Mrs. Claus, the beloved matriarch of the North Pole, takes center stage as she trades in her cozy Christmas sweater for a chef's apron, inviting guests on a whimsical culinary journey. Get ready for an entertaining blend of holiday magic and culinary chaos as Mrs. Claus attempts to master the art of social media while whipping up her famous Christmas cookie recipes. From classic sugar cookies to elaborate gingerbread masterpieces, she'll be spilling the North Pole's sweetest secrets, all while trying to keep up with the latest social trends.

New this year, in the heart of Wild Arctic Plaza is the Christmas Market. Guests will discover a winter wonderland brimming with delectable culinary delights, unique merchandise, and the festive melodies of live music. It’s the perfect place to shop, savor, and celebrate the holiday spirit.

Returning Favorites

Returning this year is the fan favorite “Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale,” to end each night of the Christmas Celebration. This firework spectacular features dazzling lights choreographed to joyous holiday musical favorites. Guests can also immerse themselves in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s Christmas Town. Stroll past life-size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale and meet beloved characters including Rudolph, Bumble and Santa for photo opportunities. Guests can also dine with Santa throughout the Christmas Celebration for an additional cost.

The magical holiday fun continues in Sesame Street Land with the return of the popular Sesame Street Christmas Parade, where guests can see all their favorite Sesame Street characters getting into the holiday spirit. For an additional cost, families who come to the park on Saturday mornings can have breakfast with their friends from Sesame Street. Elmo's Christmas Wish is also back this year on event mornings at Seaport Theater. Visitors can join Cookie Monster, Grover, Zoe and Rosita as they work together to help Elmo find his Christmas wish.

SeaWorld Orlando is now home to the only outdoor ice rink in Central Florida where guests can lace up and hit the ice. During the day, park guests will have the opportunity to ice skate at Bayside Stadium. Once night falls, they can sit back and relax as the pros show off what they got with “Winter Wonderland on Ice”. Christmas comes to life on a stage of ice, jewels, and lights as skaters dazzle and delight in this show-stopping, ice skating extravaganza. A sea of sparkling trees and towering fountains dancing in the background come together to create an experience the entire family will not want to miss.

All-new Decadent Holiday Treats and Drinks

Guests to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration can savor the flavors of the holiday season with all-new food and beverage offerings this year.

Traditional flavors like gingerbread, eggnog and peppermint can be found all around the park in new and unexpected ways.

There will also be a special featured holiday doughnut from Orlando-based doughnut shop, Shaka Donuts. Some of the new food offerings guests can taste at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration include: Jolly Philly Cheesesteak – Steak, cheese, onions, peppers & secret sauce Festive BBQ Pulled Pork and Waffle – House made waffle; BBQ pulled pork Mistletoe Lambchops – Rosemary grilled lambchops, cranberry & peppered apple relish Strawberries and Cream Beignets – Strawberries, Bavarian cream, powdered sugar Santa’s Mini Apple Pie – Made with apples, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves Rustic Gingerbread Cake – Gingerbread spice cake filled with creamy vanilla bean mousse, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream



Guests will be able to sip seasonal drinks while strolling around the park. They can enjoy beverage offerings including hot or frozen hot chocolate, coquito, or a frozen eggnog. There are also several NEW holiday cocktails to try, including: Christmas Cheers – Hendrix gin, cranberry, orange, lime, garnished with orange wheel Not Santa’s Milk and Cookies – Rumchata, vanilla vodka, cinnamon, topped with ginger snap crumbs Mistletoe Margarita – Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, cranberry, lime sour, garnished with lime wedge Apple Cider Punch – Apple cider, bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice, garnished with lime wedge

For the first time, guests can Join us for a dazzling evening of sweet delights, warm cocoa, and a magical surprise visit from a beloved guest. All set to the backdrop of our breathtaking fireworks display, Holiday Reflections. It's an enchanted celebration you won't want to miss! Guests can purchase this VIP experience starting at $12.99.

For even more holiday dining experiences, guests can head to SeaFire Grill, where they can watch their favorite holiday movies while tasting delicious holiday treats.

Available for purchase is the Festive Food & Seasonal Sips sampling lanyard. Guests can choose from a 10 – sample lanyard for $60 or a 5 – sample lanyard for $45. With this purchase guests can try any combination of food, drink, or dessert samples and an exclusive souvenir hot cocoa mug.

More to Celebrate at SeaWorld Orlando