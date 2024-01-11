SeaWorld Orlando’s “Inside Look” Program Returns This Month

SeaWorld Orlando has just unveiled the much-anticipated return of its annual "Inside Look" program, now scheduled for the weekends of January 13-15 and January 20-21 and included in park admission.

This special event takes guests behind the scenes of animal habitats, including beluga whales, walruses, harbor seals, and California sea lions, as well as allowing guests to meet members of the SeaWorld Rescue & Dive Teams during exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at the Rescue Center.

Due to the event's immense popularity, guests are advised to arrive early to ensure access to this extraordinary offering.

There will be many incredible experiences during “Inside Look” this year and a few exciting new ones, including: Inside Marine Mammal Care: In an all-new experience, guests can enjoy an exclusive poolside look at Dolphin Nursery, where they can learn more than ever before from our animal care specialists! Guests can also experience a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for dolphins, sea lions and whales from feeding to a poolside encounter led by zoological specialists. With this experience, visitors can better understand the role that learned animal behaviors play in wellness checks and see the team applying those behaviors to perform vital health examinations with the animals in their care. Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center: Visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team to meet and hear from the dedicated filtration experts, animal care specialists, veterinarians, lab technicians, and the Rescue team themselves who work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to animals in need. Guests can learn more about SeaWorld’s Rescue Center that has the capacity to care for hundreds of animals. SeaWorld’s Rescue Teams have aided over 40,000 sick, injured, and orphaned animals, giving them a second chance at life. Inside Aquarium Experiences: Catch an exclusive glimpse at two of SeaWorld Orlando’s most popular aquariums, Shark Encounter and Manta Aquarium, from a birds-eye view, or from underneath the tank itself. Guests will be able to learn what goes into keeping SeaWorld’s animals healthy and how animal care experts maintain animal habitats to closely mirror wild environments.



Inside Pacific Point Preserve: Guests can take a behind-the-scenes look at the home of our California sea lions and harbor seals. They can hear stories and gain insights from the animal care specialists who care for them every day and learn what it takes to maintain a thriving sea lion social group with the new Sea Lion Talk.

Visitors will step behind the scenes into the maze of back hallways that provide service access to the beluga whales, walruses, and harbor seals that call Wild Arctic home. Plus, guests will meet the animal care specialists who spend their days caring for these incredible animals.

Discover a safe and stable home for rescued coral colonies. Observe and interact with coral biologists as they care for "at-risk" Florida corals, raising awareness about conservation and ocean heath. Expert biologists discuss optimal conditions for coral growth and care while raising awareness about conservation and ocean health.

This fan-favorite trivia show returns to the Nautilus Theater! This interactive, hysterical show pits our professional zoological specialists against SeaWorld's famous Longshoremen. Which of our guest's animal expertise will win out? Get ready to participate and support your side in this unforgettable game show throwdown.

This fan-favorite trivia show returns to the Nautilus Theater! This interactive, hysterical show pits our professional zoological specialists against SeaWorld’s famous Longshoremen. Which of our guest’s animal expertise will win out? Get ready to participate and support your side in this unforgettable game show throwdown. Family Activity Zone: Back by popular demand, the Family Activity Zone will return to “Inside Look.” Guests won’t want to miss the special games, crafts, and activities SeaWorld Orlando will have set up for kids and families. It’s another fun way for the park’s youngest guests to learn more about the amazing animals that call SeaWorld home and how they help the environment we share!

Guests will also be able to participate in special presentations and zoological specialist talks taking place during select times throughout the day. Rescue Center Dive Talk : Meet members of the SeaWorld Rescue & Dive Teams respectively during exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at the Rescue Center. Guests will hear firsthand stories of how it feels to rescue and return animals in need from the Rescue Team, as well as learn the basics of diving and discover some little-known secrets of what it takes to be a part of the dive team. Sea Lion & Dolphin Trainer Talk: Before each respective Dolphin Adventure and Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight presentations, guests can learn from our world-class trainers and animal care specialists on what it takes to care for, train, and build relationships with the animals at SeaWorld.



