SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is Back This Year Starting February 2nd

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back the Seven Seas Food Festival starting February 2 and running through May 19. There will be over 200 food and drink options inspired by different cultures worldwide. Plus concerts by popular artists all included with your theme park ticket.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is kicking off 2024 with the return of the popular Seven Seas Food Festival, and it’s bringing an array of all new flavors to this incredible seasonal event.

Orlando’s largest theme park food festival runs select dates from February 2 – May 19, where guests will be able to taste flavors from around the world while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations.

With over 200 food and drink options inspired by diverse cultures worldwide, food enthusiasts and families will discover a gastronomic journey at international marketplaces scattered throughout the park, highlighting delicacies from Italy, Ireland, Brazil, Germany, Asia, and beyond.

Some of the all new food items guests can taste this year include:

New Fried Pickles: Served with a Texas Petal Sauce

New Whisky Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll: Soft Sweet Cinnamon Roll, Crispy Crumbled Bacon, Topped with Whiskey Maple Glaze

New Bangers and Mash: Guinness Sausage, Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Gravy

New St. Patrick’s Day Nachos: Crispy Potato Chips, Corned Beef, Cheese & Red Cabbage

New Tempura Battered Sushi: California Roll, Deep Fried and topped with Masago, Eel Sauce

New Deep-Fried Dumpling: Asian Vegetable Medley, Ponzu Sauce

New Boudin Balls with Remoulade Sauce: Cajun Rice Balls with ground Pork & Chicken, topped with Remoulade Sauce

This year the festival welcomes four ALL-New markets including the Indian Market, French Market, Vegetarian Market, and Half Pipe Pavilion!

Guests can try the all-new Indian Market located near Infinity Falls. This marketplace will feature:

New Garlic Na’an with Chickpea Curry: Tomato Cream Stew, Peas, Chutney

New Chicken Tikka Masala: Tomato Cream Sauce, Peppers, Jasmine Rice

New Jalebi: Crispy, Fluffy Indian Funnel Cake with Wildflower Honey

The French Market features classic French flavors for guests to enjoy. The marketplace will include:

New Duck Confit: Served with Tabais Bean

New Escargot: Garlic Butter, Crostini

New Mini Crème Brûlée: Rich Vanilla Custard, Caramelized Sugar

Our all-new Veggie Market, located on the Pipeline Pathway, features several delicious meatless offerings such as:

New Veg’d Out Sandwich: Soybean Chicken Patty, Brioche Bun, Green Goddess, Arugula, Tomato

New Taco ‘Bout It: Plant Based Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Crema

New Lil’ Fruit Tart: Lime, Mango, Dairy-Free Custard, Lavendar

Half Pipe Pavilion is sure to start the party with several all-new specialty cocktails including:

New Non-Alcoholic Peach Lemonade

New Vodka Lemonade

New Lemon Basil Vodka Lemonade

New Cucumber Mint Vodka Lemonade

New Strawberry Vodka Lemonade

There are also ALL-new refreshing cocktails guests can enjoy while savoring their way around the world at this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival including:

New Pipeline: Henricks Gin, Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Grenadine

New Mango Margarita: Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, Mango, Lime Sour

New Mediterranean Sangria: Red Wine, Cranberry Juice, Orange, Lime, Strawberry

New Frozen Pitaya Punch: Bacardi Light Rum, Triple Sec, Dragon Fruit, Cranberry, Lime

Guests can also relax with an ice-cold beer at the Seven Seas Food Festival beer garden or at Flamecraft Bar, which will feature several local and regional brews like:

Toboggan Blonde Ale from Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Raspberry Sour from Suncreek Brewery

Florida Sunshine from Crooked Can Brewing Company

Jai Alai IPA from Cigar City Brewing

Best Way to Savor and Sip

Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard.

Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70 or take it up a notch with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for $85, for the best savings yet.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15!

Sensational Headline Concert Series with 32 LIVE Performances

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is not just about delicious eats and refreshing sips from around the world.

The festival also features an incredible concert series guests will not want to miss.

Concerts will take place every Saturday and Sunday during the festival at Bayside Stadium, and will feature a taste of Rock, Country, Latin, Hip Hop, R&B and 90s throwbacks – all included with park admission.

This year’s headliners include:

Ludacris (Hip-Hop)

Kool & The Gang (R&B/Soul)

Hoobastank (Rock)

Gloria Gaynor (R&B/Soul/Disco)

Gente de Zona (Latin)

Josh Turner (Country) Warrant (Rock)

Grupo Niche (Latin)

Newsboys (Rock)

Night Ranger (Rock)

Corey Kent (Country)

… and many more performers to be announced!

For the best seats in the house, Reserved Seating can be purchased at https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/

Planning a Trip?: