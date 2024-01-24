SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is Back This Year Starting February 2nd

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back the Seven Seas Food Festival starting February 2 and running through May 19. There will be over 200 food and drink options inspired by different cultures worldwide. Plus concerts by popular artists all included with your theme park ticket.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is kicking off 2024 with the return of the popular Seven Seas Food Festival, and it’s bringing an array of all new flavors to this incredible seasonal event.
- Orlando’s largest theme park food festival runs select dates from February 2 – May 19, where guests will be able to taste flavors from around the world while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations.
- With over 200 food and drink options inspired by diverse cultures worldwide, food enthusiasts and families will discover a gastronomic journey at international marketplaces scattered throughout the park, highlighting delicacies from Italy, Ireland, Brazil, Germany, Asia, and beyond.
Some of the all new food items guests can taste this year include:
- New Fried Pickles: Served with a Texas Petal Sauce
- New Whisky Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll: Soft Sweet Cinnamon Roll, Crispy Crumbled Bacon, Topped with Whiskey Maple Glaze
- New Bangers and Mash: Guinness Sausage, Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Gravy
- New St. Patrick’s Day Nachos: Crispy Potato Chips, Corned Beef, Cheese & Red Cabbage
- New Tempura Battered Sushi: California Roll, Deep Fried and topped with Masago, Eel Sauce
- New Deep-Fried Dumpling: Asian Vegetable Medley, Ponzu Sauce
- New Boudin Balls with Remoulade Sauce: Cajun Rice Balls with ground Pork & Chicken, topped with Remoulade Sauce
- This year the festival welcomes four ALL-New markets including the Indian Market, French Market, Vegetarian Market, and Half Pipe Pavilion!
Guests can try the all-new Indian Market located near Infinity Falls. This marketplace will feature:
- New Garlic Na’an with Chickpea Curry: Tomato Cream Stew, Peas, Chutney
- New Chicken Tikka Masala: Tomato Cream Sauce, Peppers, Jasmine Rice
- New Jalebi: Crispy, Fluffy Indian Funnel Cake with Wildflower Honey
The French Market features classic French flavors for guests to enjoy. The marketplace will include:
- New Duck Confit: Served with Tabais Bean
- New Escargot: Garlic Butter, Crostini
- New Mini Crème Brûlée: Rich Vanilla Custard, Caramelized Sugar
Our all-new Veggie Market, located on the Pipeline Pathway, features several delicious meatless offerings such as:
- New Veg’d Out Sandwich: Soybean Chicken Patty, Brioche Bun, Green Goddess, Arugula, Tomato
- New Taco ‘Bout It: Plant Based Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Crema
- New Lil’ Fruit Tart: Lime, Mango, Dairy-Free Custard, Lavendar
Half Pipe Pavilion is sure to start the party with several all-new specialty cocktails including:
- New Non-Alcoholic Peach Lemonade
- New Vodka Lemonade
- New Lemon Basil Vodka Lemonade
- New Cucumber Mint Vodka Lemonade
- New Strawberry Vodka Lemonade
There are also ALL-new refreshing cocktails guests can enjoy while savoring their way around the world at this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival including:
- New Pipeline: Henricks Gin, Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Grenadine
- New Mango Margarita: Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, Mango, Lime Sour
- New Mediterranean Sangria: Red Wine, Cranberry Juice, Orange, Lime, Strawberry
- New Frozen Pitaya Punch: Bacardi Light Rum, Triple Sec, Dragon Fruit, Cranberry, Lime
Guests can also relax with an ice-cold beer at the Seven Seas Food Festival beer garden or at Flamecraft Bar, which will feature several local and regional brews like:
- Toboggan Blonde Ale from Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
- Raspberry Sour from Suncreek Brewery
- Florida Sunshine from Crooked Can Brewing Company
- Jai Alai IPA from Cigar City Brewing
Best Way to Savor and Sip
- Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard.
- Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70 or take it up a notch with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for $85, for the best savings yet.
- SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15!
Sensational Headline Concert Series with 32 LIVE Performances
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is not just about delicious eats and refreshing sips from around the world.
- The festival also features an incredible concert series guests will not want to miss.
- Concerts will take place every Saturday and Sunday during the festival at Bayside Stadium, and will feature a taste of Rock, Country, Latin, Hip Hop, R&B and 90s throwbacks – all included with park admission.
This year’s headliners include:
- Ludacris (Hip-Hop)
- Kool & The Gang (R&B/Soul)
- Hoobastank (Rock)
- Gloria Gaynor (R&B/Soul/Disco)
- Gente de Zona (Latin)
- Josh Turner (Country) Warrant (Rock)
- Grupo Niche (Latin)
- Newsboys (Rock)
- Night Ranger (Rock)
- Corey Kent (Country)
- … and many more performers to be announced!
- For the best seats in the house, Reserved Seating can be purchased at https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/.
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.