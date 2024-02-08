SeaWorld San Diego Hints At 60th Anniversary Celebration

SeaWorld San Diego is hinting at big things ahead for their 60th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- As SeaWorld San Diego begins to celebrate their 60th anniversary, they posted to Instagram hinting at their future plans.
- Mentioned in the post are “all-new themed attractions, exciting new presentations and shows, limited edition food and beverage items, merchandise, plus exclusive ticket and experience offers” that will be coming to the park for the celebration.
- There is “So Much More to Sea” at SeaWorld San Diego this coming year and we can’t wait to hear all about it soon.