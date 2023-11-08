SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration Kicks Off November 17th with New and Returning Festive Offerings

SeaWorld San Diego is bringing festive cheer and special traditions to families this holiday season at its annual Christmas Celebration with all-new and reimagined holiday offerings.

What’s Happening:

The park will transform into a winter wonderland under the iconic SkyTower Tree of Lights, decorated as a Christmas tree in all green with red sprinkles of lights, and event offerings include the all-new O.P Otter’s Holiday Sing-A-Long, Mrs. Claus’s Christmas Parade, live reindeer, a daily tree lighting of a twinkling 30-foot Christmas tree, and more.

Holiday celebrations, including Hanukkah festivities, are running on select dates November 17th, 2023 through January 7th, 2024.

All-New Entertainment and Festive Holiday Traditions for the Whole Family

Guests of all ages will enjoy the all-new O.P. Otter’s Holiday Sing-A-Long , playing at Mission Bay Theater multiple times per day. Guests won’t be able to resist singing alongside O.P Otter as he celebrates the holiday season by singing and dancing to classic Christmas tunes!

, playing at Mission Bay Theater multiple times per day. Guests won’t be able to resist singing alongside O.P Otter as he celebrates the holiday season by singing and dancing to classic Christmas tunes! A Stocking Full of Soul Theater Show – This reimagined fan-favorite show takes to a bigger stage and invites guests to join America’s Got Talent finalist Bryan Cheatham as he and his friends sing and dance the night away while getting ready for his big Christmas Celebration! Experience a soulful celebration of Holiday classics in this original production. Located at Nautilus Amphitheater on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.

– This reimagined fan-favorite show takes to a bigger stage and invites guests to join finalist Bryan Cheatham as he and his friends sing and dance the night away while getting ready for his big Christmas Celebration! Experience a soulful celebration of Holiday classics in this original production. Located at Nautilus Amphitheater on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays. Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Parade – See Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves as they make their way throughout the park on a festive procession with all-new floats and characters for guests to view several times daily.

– See Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves as they make their way throughout the park on a festive procession with all-new floats and characters for guests to view several times daily. Photos with Santa Claus – Guests can renew holiday traditions by visiting Santa to take a photo and share their Christmas wishes with him. Plus, see live reindeer at Santa’s Village!

Holiday Cocktails, Desserts, Hot Chocolate & More – Grown-ups will want to get even more festive with an ice-cold brew, a glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s specialty holiday cocktails. Or for the whole family, experience SeaWorld’s famous hot chocolate with candy toppings and all-new delicious desserts.

– Grown-ups will want to get even more festive with an ice-cold brew, a glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s specialty holiday cocktails. Or for the whole family, experience SeaWorld’s famous hot chocolate with candy toppings and all-new delicious desserts. Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt – Get started on a merry quest with a Reindeer Round-Up Map! Explore the park to find all of Santa’s beloved reindeer and mark each location on your map to collect a special gift.

– Get started on a merry quest with a Reindeer Round-Up Map! Explore the park to find all of Santa’s beloved reindeer and mark each location on your map to collect a special gift. Holiday Lights & Magic – Explore the magic and wonder of SeaWorld’s beautifully decorated outdoor park grounds and the iconic SkyTower Tree of Lights, San Diego’s biggest Christmas tree. Plus, enjoy a 30 ft. Christmas tree with twinkling lights and Christmas songs programmed to the movement of multiple lighting designs.

– Explore the magic and wonder of SeaWorld’s beautifully decorated outdoor park grounds and the iconic SkyTower Tree of Lights, San Diego’s biggest Christmas tree. Plus, enjoy a 30 ft. Christmas tree with twinkling lights and Christmas songs programmed to the movement of multiple lighting designs. There will also be a Hanukkah display to celebrate the Jewish holiday starting December 1st, where guests can enjoy a menorah lighting, holiday décor, and Hanukkah music.

What They’re Saying:

Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park President: “We’re excited to bring new holiday fun to our guests and help create special memories for the families who have made us a part of their holiday traditions year after year. From San Diego’s largest Christmas tree to new entertainment offerings, live reindeer, and photos with Santa Claus, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this beloved family event.”