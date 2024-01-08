SeaWorld San Diego Brings Back Inside Look Event Later This Week

SeaWorld San Diego’s Inside Look Event is back starting this weekend, now with brand new behind-the-scenes experiences, including a dining experience with rescued animals, a jellyfish focused aquarium lab tour, and more experiences allowing guests to learn about the park’s animals and their care.

What’s Happening:

Inside Look is returning to SeaWorld San Diego

During the event, which is included with park admission, park visitors will have special access to areas of the park normally not open to general park guests, including the Rescue Center, as well as all-new opportunities to hear from animal care specialists about the park’s belugas and otters, see jellyfish up close, and learn about rescued animals.

Guests can check the daily schedule to make sure they don’t miss any of the all-new and returning exclusive experiences, including: All-New Aquarium Lab Jellyfish Tour: This paid upgrade allows guests to go behind the scenes at the Aquarium Lab to see and learn more about moon jellyfish, a species that will be featured in The Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience exhibit opening in 2024. Guests will have the opportunity to hear about and interact with archer fish and cleaner shrimp.



All-New Inside Look Dine with Animals: For the first time, guests can upgrade their day and have the exciting ability to enjoy a delicious meal while learning more about unique rescued animals for an additional fee. At Nautilus Pavilion, guests will listen to the powerful stories of these incredible rescued marsupials, primates, and reptiles while enjoying a delicious chef-curated buffet meal.

Animal Care Inside Look: In addition to daily animal presentations, SeaWorld Animal Care Specialists will be hosting special Trainer Talks where guests can learn about animal behaviors, feeding, and husbandry. These 20-minute presentations will be offered daily at Orca Encounter, Dolphin Point, Sea Lion & Otter Stadium, Penguin Encounter, and for the first time, Wild Arctic Beluga Viewing Area and Otter Outlook.

Inside Orca Care Program: During this paid upgrade, visitors will meet and hear from the dedicated animal care specialists who safeguard the health and well-being of our killer whales. Park guests will view a learning and training session between the orcas and their animal care team to better understand the dynamics of caring for SeaWorld's largest residents.

Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center: Guests will have a special opportunity to tour areas of SeaWorld Rescue Center, a back area of the park where the Rescue Team brings hundreds of rescued animals each year for rehabilitation. During this experience, members of the SeaWorld Rescue team will share stories about recent rescues and tour guests through the Rescue Center showing the animal care hospital and rehabilitation areas. In addition, guests will get an up-close look at the rescue truck and inflatable boat used in rescues.

Inside and Underwater at Turtle Reef: At the Turtle Reef exhibit, guests will be able to watch zoological scuba divers interact with the turtles in the reef and play games with guests while educators share information and answer questions.

Meet Animal Conservation Ambassadors: Guests can learn and see a variety of unique rescued animals during the Feathers, Scales, and Furry Rescue Tails presentation located at Nautilus Amphitheater. This fun and educational presentation at Mission Bay Theater shares the story of Conservation Ambassadors, animal care, and rescue. Guests will meet many incredible rescued animals, such as marsupials, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories.

Connections with Conservation Partners: Inside Look will spotlight conservation organizations in the local community that SeaWorld partners with as a part of "Inside Look Connections" on Skytower Lawn. Organizations such as Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, Living Coast Discovery Center, Project Wildlife, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Surfrider Foundation, as well as SeaWorld Rescue, will have booths where guests can ask questions and learn about their important work.

To further enhance their Inside Look experience, guests can pick up an Inside Look passport and visit certain Inside Look locations for a special stamp. Inside Look is included with park admission. Event times are subject to change or cancellation without notice, so be sure to check the daily schedule at the park or using the official website



What They’re Saying:

Eric Otjen, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld San Diego: “Inside Look is an awesome opportunity for our guests to learn about our incredible animals in new and unique ways as well as meet our zoological specialists as they share their passion for the animals they care for. Education and wildlife conservation have been the core of SeaWorld’s mission for 60 years, and we hope that guests will take home a little piece of inspiration to make a change in their daily lives that will help protect our planet’s wildlife. We’re especially excited to share what we’re learning about jellies as we gear up for the opening of Jewels of the Sea, our new jelly exhibit opening this year.”