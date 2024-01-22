The Authentic Flare, Food and Festivities of Mardi Gras Return to SeaWorld San Diego on January 27th

SeaWorld San Diego is rolling out the New Orleans flare, food, and festivities with the return of Mardi Gras starting January 27th.

What’s Happening:

During the event, guests will feel the vibes of Mardi Gras in the park with an all-new opening ceremony led by the Mardi Gras King and Queen, a Mardi Gras processional, atmospheric performers, live music, and delicious authentic food and beverage options.

The event is included with park admission and will run on weekends through February 25th, including Friday, February 16th and Monday, February 19th.

Lively Bourbon Street-Style Entertainment:

Guests are cordially invited to join the park’s colorful cast of performers to let the good times roll! They can check the daily schedule to make sure they don’t miss any of the exclusive experiences, event including:

ALL-NEW Mardi Gras Opening and Closing Ceremonies – Guests can join the King and Queen as they kick off and conclude Mardi Gras festivities at the SkyTower Stage each event date. New Orleans-style ceremonies include the SeaWorld Brass Band, Mardi Gras performers, and festive fun.

– Guests can join the King and Queen as they kick off and conclude Mardi Gras festivities at the SkyTower Stage each event date. New Orleans-style ceremonies include the SeaWorld Brass Band, Mardi Gras performers, and festive fun. Mardi Gras Processional – Guests are invited to join in and walk with SeaWorld performers and the Mardi Gras brass band! Guests will love dancing through the park pathways to lively music.

– Guests are invited to join in and walk with SeaWorld performers and the Mardi Gras brass band! Guests will love dancing through the park pathways to lively music. Mardi Gras Atmospheric Entertainment – Let the good times roll with performances from stilt-walkers, comedy magicians, hoop performers, and jugglers as they take over SkyTower Lawn.

– Let the good times roll with performances from stilt-walkers, comedy magicians, hoop performers, and jugglers as they take over SkyTower Lawn. Mardi Gras Performers & Activities – Throughout the day near SkyTower stage, guests can see talented SeaWorld performers as they show off their costumes and lead family-friendly games and activities. While at SkyTower lawn, guests can try their hand at bead toss, have their face painted, and then join the performers for dancing!

Tastes of New Orleans:

Mardi Gras isn’t complete without delicious New Orleans-style food and drinks! Guests will be able to enjoy the tastes of the South with chef-curated specialty menu items created for the event.

Guests can indulge in classic food dishes including a choice of Fried Shrimp or Roast Beef Po’Boys, Muffulettas, Andouille Sausage and Shrimp Jambalaya, Hush Puppies, and more.

A sweet side of Mardi Gras returns with Beignets or guests can opt for Lemon Flavored Mardi Gras Bundt Cake, both pair perfectly with a tasty Café Du Monde Coffee.

Drink options will also be aplenty, with a beer trailer and mimosa bar serving Hurricanes, Blue Raspberry French 75, and Purple Haze Abita Brewing Raspberry Lager.

Guests looking to try all these delicious, limited-time food options can purchase a Mardi Gras Food & Beverage Sampler. Guests can choose a 5-item sampler starting at only $40 or take it up a notch and with the 10-item sampler for $60.

SeaWorld San Diego Pass Members also get the VIP treatment and can purchase 12 samples for the price of 10.