SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Two New Special Ticket Opportunities to Meet Emperor Penguin Chick Pearl

After overwhelming public participation, the emperor penguin chick hatched at SeaWorld San Diego has officially been named: and her name is Pearl.

Over 29,000 people voted with Pearl receiving more than half the votes. Pearl hatched on September 12, 2023, the first chick hatched at SeaWorld San Diego since 2010.

SeaWorld San Diego is the only zoo in the Western Hemisphere where emperor penguins can be seen.

Pearl is expected to be ready to join the park’s penguin colony in early 2024, at which point she will be visible to the general public.

Until then, in response to the extraordinary public interest in her arrival, SeaWorld San Diego has created two new special ticket opportunities to enable a limited number of guests to see her now behind-the-scenes, with ten percent of the proceeds going to support penguin conservation around the world: Ultimate Penguin On-Ice Experience & Viewing of Pearl – For the first time, guests will be invited to step onto the snow amongst six different penguin species, including the emperor penguins, at Penguin Encounter. They will learn about penguins from an aviculturist, who will share what it takes to care for these highly specialized animals. Guests will receive a rare and extremely special viewing of Pearl. Tickets start at $199. Penguin Up Close Tour & Viewing of Pearl – Guests will go behind the scenes at Penguin Encounter for an up-close interaction with one of the penguins from Penguin Encounter. They will meet an aviculturist and learn what it takes to care for these highly specialized animals. Guests will receive a rare and extremely special viewing of Pearl. Tickets start at $94.

Tickets can be purchased at here

Penguin Encounter is home to a colony of 17 emperor penguins, as well as 300 other penguins including king, gentoo, macaroni, chinstrap, and Adélie penguins. The exhibit is a 25-degree, snow-filled habitat where the resident penguins can swim and interact within the colony.

A colony of warm-weather Magellanic penguins, native to South America, live in a habitat outside the Encounter.

Penguin Encounter is also home to nearly 60 puffins and murres.

Emperor penguins are currently listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act due to the loss of Antarctic sea ice and rising sea levels caused by climate change.

