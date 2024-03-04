Seven Seas Food Festival Returns to SeaWorld San Diego with All-New Flavors from Around the World

SeaWorld San Diego’s popular Seven Seas Food Festival has returned for 2024 with an array of all-new flavors for guests to sip and savor. This incredible seasonal event runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, now through April 28th.

What’s Happening:

Guests will taste flavors from around the world while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations. With over 100 food and drink options inspired by global cuisine, food enthusiasts and families will discover a gastronomic journey at food locations scattered throughout the park, highlighting delicacies inspired by German, Asian, Mexican, and Mediterranean cuisine among others.

Some of the all-new food items guests can taste this year include: Braised Bratwurst: Served on a Pretzel Bun with Warm Potato Salad Schnitzel Sandwich Melt: Served on Rye Bread Sauerbraten with Spaetzle: Braised Beef Marinated in Wine, Vinegar, and Spices with Egg Noodles Tahitian Tuna: Tuna, Coconut Milk, Lime, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Green Bell Peppers Tri Tip Bao Bun: Bao Bun, Tri Tip, and Kimchi Chicken Tikka Masala: Served over Rice Stir Fry: Noodles, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Green Onions, and Soy Sauce



There are also all-new refreshing drinks & cocktails guests can enjoy while savoring their way around the world at this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival including: Milk Tea: with Boba Lucky Dragon Punch: Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava, Sparkling Water, Lychee Popping Boba Seven Seas Spiked Seltzer: with Popping Boba Santorini Lemonade: Lemonade, Pomegranate, and Mint Berlin Mule: Ginger Beer, Lime Juice, and Jagermeister Sea Breeze: Cranberry, Vodka, and Grapefruit Tiki Punch: Tequila, Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, Lime and Mint New Fortune Fizz: Vodka, Midori, Sweet and Sour, Sparkling Water



Guests can also relax with ice-cold beer available throughout the park from several local and regional breweries like: Abnormal Beer Co. AleSmith Brewing Company Babe Hard Kombucha Ballast Point Brewing & Spirits Belching Beaver Bivouac Cider Works Karl Strauss Mike Hess Pizza Port Thorn Brewing Co.

In addition, guests will experience atmospheric entertainment in each Seven Seas Food Festival area, from the excitement of Polynesian fire knife dancers and traditional Lion Dance performers, to the authentic sounds of Taiko Drummers and an all-new Bavarian Band!

Discover boundless combinations of food and drink selections with a Seven Seas Food & Beverage Sampler. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-item sampler starting at only $70 or take it up a notch and with the fan-favorite 15-item sampler for the best savings at $85.

SeaWorld San Diego Pass Members also get the VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15 (that's 3 bonus samples!).

A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found online at SeaWorldSanDiego.com/7Seas