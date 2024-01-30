SeaWorld San Diego to Celebrate Lunar New Year Next Month

Guests are invited to celebrate Lunar New Year at SeaWorld San Diego on February 10 and 11 as the sights, sounds and aromas of Asia come alive during a one-of-a-kind festival that’s fit for the whole family. Cultural entertainment, authentic food & beverage options, and festive décor will take over Wild Arctic Plaza for this special cultural celebration included with park admission.
- The Lunar New Year Festival Stage will feature cultural performances from the local community, including Taiko drumming, lion dancers, and cultural dance shows.
- Families will be awed by these high-energy performances by local community groups.
- Lucky red envelopes will also be handed out, each containing a special surprise or saying to symbolize good wishes and luck for the year ahead.
- Delicious, Asian-inspired food and beverage options will also be available in the area to celebrate.
- Guests can enjoy chicken and veggie fried rice, chow mein, veggie pot stickers, beef bulgolgi, mango mochi, and more!
- Drink options will include Lucky Dragon Punch with lychee popping boba, Shiso Highball, and a Fortune Fizz cocktail.
