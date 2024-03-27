See the 16th and Final Delta IV Heavy Launch at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

On March 28, a ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to launch the NROL-70 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office from Space Launch Complex 37 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Guests are able to purchase tickets now for the 16th and final launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket.

What’s Happening:

A ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the NROL-70 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office from Space Launch Complex 37 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida NET March 28, 2024 at 01:40 PM.

This is the 16th and final launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket.

Don’t miss the final launch of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket.

Viewing Areas:

APOLLO/SATURN V CENTER PREMIUM LTT:

$70 in addition to admission

Approximately 8 miles/ 13 kilometers from the launch pad

Limited bleacher seating; First come, first served.

Launch audio, video feed, and commentary provided by a space-expert communicator

ATLANTIS NORTH LAWN & ATLANTIS SOUTH LOT:

Located to the left and right when approaching Space Shuttle Atlantis

See the rocket once it clears the tree line

Approximately 6.7 miles / 11.4 kilometers from the launch pad

Limited bleacher seating; First come, first served.

Included with admission to visitor complex

Launch audio, video, and communicator commentary available

Scrub Policies:

The launch transportation ticket is mission specific, not date/time specific. Launch Transportation Tickets are non-transferrable to another mission.

If you are holding a Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) and the launch is postponed before you board a bus, your LTT will be valid for the next attempt to view the launch from your launch viewing site; or you may request a refund for the unused LTT. *

If the launch is postponed after you have boarded a bus to either LC-39 Observation Gantry or Apollo/Saturn V Center, all elements of the LTT are considered used in full. You will receive a 20% off coupon for use at one of our on-site retail shops.

You will also receive a voucher to be exchanged for a visitor complex daily admission ticket valid for the date of the next launch attempt.

You can use this admission ticket to view the launch from the main visitor complex viewing area.

* Refunds may ONLY be requested if launch transportation was not provided by the visitor complex. If launch transportation occurred but you missed the bus or chose not to be transported, the LTT is no longer refundable.