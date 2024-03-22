Sesame Place San Diego Delays Opening of Water Attractions Due to Inclement Weather

It’s a rainy day. Sesame Place San Diego has delayed the opening of their water attractions due to impending inclement weather.

Sesame Place San Diego is home to 10 different water attractions

Unfortunately, due to some inclement weather coming this weekend, the opening of these attractions has been delayed.

Sesame Place issued the following statement regarding the delay to the opening of their water attractions: Due to inclement weather, we regret to inform you that the opening of water attractions at Sesame Place has been delayed. Rest assured, we are eagerly anticipating sunnier days ahead and will open the water attractions as soon as the weather improves. For real-time updates, please stay tuned to our website, email notifications, and social media channels Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Sesame Place San Diego will still be open daily from Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, April 7 for spring break fun, including Elmo’s Eggstravaganza.

Guests can visit Sesame Place for a hoppin’ good time with rides, a stage show, the Sesame Street Party Parade, and special Easter fun with everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed in their Easter best!

Take photos with the Easter Bunny, take a spin on your favorite rides, participate in an interactive Easter Egg Scavenger hunt, and shake your bunny tail at the Furry Friends Bunny Hop Dance Party. It's sure to be an egg-cellent time!