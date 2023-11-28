Sinkhole Opens Under Water Treatment Pond at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

by |
Tags: , ,

Recently, a sinkhole opened under a wastewater treatment pond at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, where an estimated 2.5 million gallons of treated wastewater were dumped into the earth below, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

  • The 15-foot-by-15-foot sinkhole was discovered by Busch Gardens employees prior to park opening on November 18th.
  • The sinkhole opened in the last of a train of three ponds used in the park’s on-site wastewater treatment process, according to Brian Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
  • After finding the sinkhole, Busch Gardens closed a low dam connecting the second and third treatment pond, but not before enough wastewater to fill nearly four Olympic swimming pools dumped to the ground below.
  • Said dam between ponds remains closed as of Friday, according to Humphreys.
  • The wastewater pond where the sinkhole occurred is located just a few hundred feet northwest of the Congo River Rapids attraction.
  • The pond above the sinkhole does not hold raw sewage. When wastewater is cleaned, it can go through several clean-up processes to remove fecal matter.
  • At Busch Gardens, the first of three ponds removes biological material, the second pond removes nutrients and the third pond stores water as it is cycled through an ultraviolet disinfection filter.
  • The third pond in that process is the one with the sinkhole.
  • Water sampling is ongoing, and Busch Gardens contracted an engineering firm to develop a plan to address the sinkhole.
  • Florida’s environmental department was notified of the issue by the park on the day of the incident, who now have staff on site at Busch Gardens to monitor the park’s response.
  • The state is also reviewing Busch Gardens’ permits and reporting requirements to determine what, if any, violations occurred or if there is a need for enforcement. The environment department will also be reviewing any proposed plan to address the sinkhole “to ensure it is protective of the environment and public health and safety.”
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning