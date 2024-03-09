Six Flags Introduces New App-Based Speedy Parking Option

Six Flags has introduced a new parking benefit across their chain of parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain – Speedy Parking.

What’s Happening:

Six Flags Magic Mountain has automated part of their toll plaza with the introduction of Speedy Parking.

This new benefit is free for any Pass Holders that have parking listed as an active benefit, and can be purchased by other guests.

Interested participants can pay for their parking ahead of time, or scan their Pass, and make use of the Speedy Parking Lane upon arrival, allowing them to bypass any lines at the toll plaza.

Pass holders may register two license plates with each Season Speedy Parking purchase, and must register it with their home park.

Quick-Setup in 4 Steps:

Pre-Purchase Online and Enter Your License Plate

Use Designated Speedy Parking Lane to Pull Up to the Gate

Your Vehicle’s License Plate will be Scanned, Drive Through to Park Your Vehicle

Enter the Park for a Great Six Flags Day!

More information on Speedy Parking is available at SixFlags.com.