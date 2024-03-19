Special Pop-Up Store and Meet and Greet With Minalima Founders March 23rd at Universal CityWalk

On March 23, guests can meet the MinaLima founders, the designers behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, at the Universal Studios Store at Universal CityWalk.

On Saturday, March 23, Universal Orlando Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, during a special appearance at the House of MinaLima pop-up store inside the Universal Studios Store at Universal CityWalk.

and films, during a special appearance at the House of MinaLima pop-up store inside the Universal Studios Store at Universal CityWalk. From 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. EST, fans can meet, greet and take a photo with Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, who have brought to life some of the most iconic Wizarding World props such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet, the Black Family Tapestry and more.

During their visit, guests can also shop a variety of authentic, MinaLima-designed magical keepsakes at the limited-time House of MinaLima pop-up store, featuring prints, journals, stationery, home décor, accessories and more.

