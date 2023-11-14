Sally Dark Rides Reveals First Look at SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival at IAAPA Expo 2023

Earlier today, Sally Dark Rides revealed a special look at their upcoming family attraction, SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride,” coming soon to the Circus Circus Hotel in Las Vegas.

What’s Happening:

Today, live from the tradeshow floor of IAAPA Expo 2023, Sally Dark Rides, a globally recognized leader in creating family dark rides and attractions, took attendees for a brief visit to the world of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Together with Paramount, Nickelodeon, and Circus Circus Las Vegas, Sally proudly revealed new details about the first-ever “SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride” family dark ride.

First announced in August, Sally has partnered with the resort to bring Paramount’s beloved SpongeBob SquarePants series to life in an all-new, first of its kind, family dark ride experience.

The pinnacle of the announcement was the unveiling of one the ride’s star animatronics, Mr. Krabs.

Excited by the challenge and prospect of bringing the world of SpongeBob SquarePants to life in the form of an interactive family dark ride, Sally has been developing and installing original vibrant sets, special effects, six incredible animatronics, and vivid multimedia projections. Together these elements will ensure guests are fully submerged in the nautical nonsense of SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends!

Sally’s creative team, led by Chief Creative Officer Rich Hill, developed an exclusive storyline for the all new immersive ride. SpongeBob’s greedy boss, Mr. Krabs, launches the ride by inviting guests to play his new zany collection of ride-through-style midway games. As he welcomes everyone to his new carnival in Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob and Patrick assist by delivering boxes of supplies to each game. When they accidentally grab a box of Krabby Patty ingredients, the hysterical best friend duo try to hide their mistake by loading the games with buns, patties, sea tomatoes and other food. Unfortunately, their error inspires Mr. Krabs’ arch-rival Plankton to hatch an evil plan to finally successfully steal the famous ‘Krabby Patty’ secret formula. The result is mad-cap mayhem for everyone.

‘SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride’ will feature 15 unique scenes, each with multiple interactive targets for guests to engage with, including animated scenic elements, digital and multimedia screens and even hidden bonus special targets created to further the story and encourage rider repeatability. ‘SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride’ will open early Q1 2024.

Shana Gerety, General Manager, Circus Circus: “For more than 55 years, Circus Circus has been Las Vegas’ favorite family resort. Now as part of our incredible resort-wide revitalization, we are thrilled that Paramount, Nickelodeon and Sally Dark Rides have come together to create this new ride experience for us. The high energy attraction will bring a new level of family-friendly competitive gameplay and theme park ride experiences to all our guests!”

