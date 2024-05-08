Students Get a Pre Flight Briefing at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Students from Brevard County Florida were selected to test out new technology added to the ATX Center at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Of course, they needed a pre-flight briefing. We have a video of that, so you can be a part of the adventure.

What’s Happening:

24 students from Brevard County Florida were selected to be among the first to test out the new technology added to the ATX Center at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, but before they were sent out, they received a bit of a "pre-flight briefing".

This was from Therrin Protze, COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Nathan Varn, Director of Orion Assembly and Test Operations at Lockheed Martin, and Bob Cabana, a veteran NASA astronaut and retired Associate Administrator.

Check out the video below.

