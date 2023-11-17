The Holiday Season Kicks Off at Universal Orlando with The Grinch, Earl the Squirrel and More

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to set their festive side free with its destination-wide Holidays celebration kicking off next month. Guests can experience a mix of merry and mischief brought to life from holiday classics to experiences inspired by pop culture icons, creating a memorable holiday atmosphere unlike any other beginning Friday, November 17 and running daily through Sunday, December 31.

From the wondrous spectacle of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, coming face-to-face with everyone’s favorite green grouch, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, to gazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure Holiday magic fills The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as the streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade transform into a wizarding holiday wonderland overflowing with festively themed décor, lights, garland and more.

The nighttime spectacle, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” returns to Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure bringing to life a stunning projection show highlighting Christmas moments and holiday spirit inspired by the beloved characters and stories of the Harry Potter films.

films. The Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs also returns to Hogsmeade with a special holiday-themed performance, plus guests can groove to the music of the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensation, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees, in Diagon Alley.

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida Guests will gaze in awe as beloved pop culture-inspired stories from Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

and DreamWorks Animation’s and fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. These beloved stories come to life as larger-than-life balloons, colorful holiday floats and hundreds of jolly performers embark on a picturesque journey that culminates in a stunning finale including a special appearance by Santa Claus and the lighting of the magnificent 80-foot Christmas tree.

Revel in the spirit of Grinchmas at Universal Islands of Adventure where the Grinch stars in the live retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

Seuss Landing will transport guests into a whimsical atmosphere decked out with oversized candy canes, twisty Christmas trees, stunning tinsel ornaments and more. There will even be appearances from the Whos from Who-ville and a special photo opportunity that brings guests face-to-face with the mean, green one himself, the Grinch.

The top-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, will return to Universal Studios Florida to get guests into the holiday spirit with live performances on December 2, 3, 9 and 10.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s even more Holiday cheer to be found around every corner at Universal Orlando Resort with a wide variety of additional, unique add-on experiences.

Universal’s Holiday Tour Guests can enjoy a guided tour that gives them special access to all the beloved holiday entertainment experiences taking place across the destination, including: A chance to meet the maven of mischief himself, the Grinch, and his dog, Max, while enjoying small bites, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages Reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” in Universal Islands of Adventure A meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus in Universal Studios Florida An exclusive, after-hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure to complete the night’s festivities

Universal’s Holiday Tour is available on select dates beginning November 19 through December 30, 2023 and can be booked here

Pricing begins at $79.99 per person (plus tax) and separate theme park admission with a 1-Day 2-Park Park-to-Park ticket is required.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Universal Islands of Adventure The popular dining experience, “The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast,” allows guests to start their day with a delicious breakfast and fun appearances by the Grinch and other favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast takes place in Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure on select dates November 17 through December 27 for $58.99 + tax per adult and $32.99 + tax per child (ages 3-9) and can be booked here

The Holiday Celebration Continues at Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando’s Hotels Guests can keep the celebration going at Universal CityWalk with seasonal food and beverage and special entertainment.

Plus, all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels will be decked out with festive décor that enhances each hotel’s theme – and the whole family can indulge in holiday feasts and activities.

Special menus will be available at Universal hotels for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, and there will also be menorah lighting ceremonies and more.

Select hotels even offer special holiday entertainment like Christmas tree lightings and strolling carolers.

Annual Passholders will also get special access to enjoy Universal’s Holidays Parade featuring Macy’s from a viewing area just for Passholders, as well as exclusive merchandise and early access to the Holidays Tribute Store.

The Holidays celebration runs daily from November 17 through December 31 at Universal Orlando Resort and from November 24 through January 1, 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood.