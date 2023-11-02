The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offering Military Free Admission November 6th-12th

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering complimentary admission for veterans, active duty, retired, and reserve military personnel in honor of Veterans Day.

What’s Happening:

  • Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is acknowledging veterans, active duty, retired, and reserve military for their service to the nation with complimentary admission in honor of Veterans Day.
  • The offer is available from November 6 through November 12, 2023, and also includes 50 percent off for up to four (4) guests.
  • Veterans and U.S. service members can purchase admission onsite at Will Call or the Information Center.
  • To receive the complimentary and discounted admission, guests must verify their status in-person with an active-duty military ID, retired military ID, a valid driver’s license with veteran classification, a Choose VA veteran’s ID Card, or DD214 documentation.
  • All admission tickets are valid on date of purchase only
  • Visit https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com for more information.

