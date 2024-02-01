The SkyRide at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Will Reopen February 2nd with New $5 Per Ride Fee

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed that The SkyRide will reopen this Friday, February 2.

What's Happening:

  • If you were wanting to get an incredible view of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay The SkyRide is the perfect attraction for you.
  • This ride will be reopening on Friday February 2 (weather permitting).
  • They added a post on their X page saying: "Get ready to soar to new heights– The SkyRide will reopen this Friday, February 2! Experience a relaxing bird's eye view of some of our animals and rides while you glide over the park on this breathtaking adventure."

Details:

  • There will be a $5 fee to ride this attraction — unless you are a pass member, in which you can ride for free.
  • The fee is per person for one ride. One ride is from Stanleyville station to the Cheetah Hunt Plaza or from the Cheetah Hunt Plaza station to the Stanleyville station.
  • Riders must be 56" or accompanied by a supervising companion.
  • If the weather allows, the Busch Gardens SkyRide will operate from park opening and close at dusk.
  • One cable car is not allowed to have more than three guests over 56″.

