The Westin Anaheim Resort Reveals Details of Their Haunted Orchard Halloween Event

The Westin Anaheim Resort has revealed the details of their “Haunted Orchard” Halloween event, which is set to take over the hotel with a variety of ghoulish offerings.

What’s Happening:

From a “Van Helsing” chocolate display to wickedly delicious cocktails and ghostly treats, to SCAREolers entertainment, costume contest giveaways, and other fall favorites, visitors are in for a spooky good time.

For the full month of October, hotel guests and visitors alike are encouraged to dress up and post a photo to Instagram at the hotel, tagging @westinanaheim

Children may also celebrate the magic of Halloween with special themed arts and crafts activities. Specifically, from Saturday October 28th through Tuesday October 31st, children in costume can make their way through seven different stations along the trick-or-treat trail for sweet treats.

Guests will receive two hours of complimentary parking when dining at any establishment on property.

Executive Pastry Chef of The Westin Anaheim Resort, Andy de la Cruz, and his team have hand crafted a spooktacular Halloween display in the lobby entitled: “Van Helsing.”

Paying homage to the hotel’s General Manager, Nicholas Price, a big Halloween enthusiast, this completely edible showcase is made by 9 pastry chefs over the course of 115 hours and features 75 pounds of dark chocolate, 25 pounds of white chocolate, coffee grounds, and rice paper.

Visit the hotel’s lobby before October 31st to view the “Van Helsing” display.

Stop by Blossom Café & Market located at the front of The Westin Anaheim Resort for scary treats and tasty drinks. From The Basic (pumpkin spice) latte and ghostly cake pops to candy corn sugar cookies and beyond, you won’t want to miss the delicious flavors of fall!

These ghoulishly good treats will be available through October 31st.

Begin the holiday season with unique themed cocktails and creative desserts handcrafted by the talented team of mixologists and pastry chefs on property. At the signature restaurant and lobby bar of The Westin Anaheim Resort, Tangerine Room and Bar 1030, you will find two eerily delicious cocktails: Lights Out and Hitchcock, featuring fun shades of orange and black.

Indulge in Dracula’s Coffin Cake, with velvety chocolate coffin tops cut by hand to shape and raspberry coulis splattered across the plate, for a frightful delight. These “to die for” treats are available now through October 31st.

On October 27th and 28th, dress to impress in your favorite Halloween costume and join RISE Rooftop Lounge for their RISE of Hallo-Weekend affair.

There will be two TERRORific evenings of DJ spins, costume contest giveaway, spooky cocktails, and frightful treats. From 8–9:00 pm, don't miss the special ghostly performance by the SCAREolers! This ghostly glee club is sure to get your toes tapping and bones rattling with your favorite spooktacular songs of the season.

