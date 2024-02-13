Thirty Acres Kitchen Opening February 14th Inside the Reimagined Knott’s Hotel

The reimagining of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel continues tomorrow with the grand opening of the new Thirty Acres Kitchen restaurant.

What’s Happening:

Thirty Acres Kitchen is set to open inside the Knott’s Hotel tomorrow, February 14th, just in time for a special Valentine’s Day treat.

New culinary delights and fan-favorite meals will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m daily (subject to change).

Thirty Acres Kitchen is a New American family-friendly restaurant serving a seasonal, rustic dining menu inspired by local ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Savor the flavors of Chef-created foods — from delicious starters and fresh salads to inventive burgers and sandwiches.

A nod to the original 30 acres of the Knott’s farm, the restaurant will also include signature seasonal dishes and menu items inspired by and connected to the park’s season.

The bar also features a variety of local craft beers, handcrafted cocktails and small plates sure to dazzle your senses. There is something for everyone to enjoy as you kick back and relax after a day at the park, business meeting or seminar.

The reimagining will continue in the weeks and months to come, with the opening of The Pantry Starbucks location