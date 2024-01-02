SeaWorld Orlando’s Three Kings Celebration Taking Place January 5th-7th

SeaWorld Orlando welcomes guests to join their Three Kings Celebration, taking place Friday, January 5th through Sunday, January 7th.

What’s Happening:

Join SeaWorld Orlando for the joyous Three Kings Celebration, complete with live entertainment and exclusive culinary delights, January 5th – 7th.

During this special celebration, the park becomes a festive haven for families to create lasting memories and embrace the magic of Three Kings' Day.

Dive into the vibrant tapestry of Latin cultures as SeaWorld Orlando proudly honors the age-old tradition of the Three Wise Men.

Guests are invited to join the Three Wise Men in a captivating live nativity scene. A seasoned storyteller will weave the tale of the Three Kings, bringing to life the cherished traditions and historical significance of this festive season. Become immersed in the festive ambience as live musical street acts fill the air with infectious rhythms of Latin holiday favorites, that will have the entire family singing along.

Food Connoisseurs can enjoy our event exclusive culinary offerings, bringing the flavors of Latin-inspired dishes and drinks to the forefront. Indulge in delectable treats including empanadas, tostones, and coquito, ensuring a true holiday feast.

As evening falls, make sure to watch the fan-favorite O’ Wondrous Night. The greatest story ever told unfolds with over 30 carols, life-size puppets, and live animals in an enchanting spectacle that is bound to charm, entertain, and delight audiences of all ages.

Located in SeaWorld’s lagoon, the wintery, watery wonderland of the Sea of Trees is bound to make your heart soar with wonder and delight. Watch as over a million lights dance to the tunes of popular holiday classics.

More details for SeaWorld Orlando’s Three Kings Celebration can be found at SeaWorld.com