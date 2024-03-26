Three New Easter Themed Treats Available for a Limited Time at Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut is offering three new delicious Easter treats available now through April 7 at Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • Voodoo Doughnut is offering three new delectable Easter treats available now through April 7, 2024.  
  • The Easter Egg is a doughnut filled with hazelnut velvetop, dipped in vanilla frosting.
  • Next, the Love No Bunny but You is a peanut butter velvetop dipped in chocolate frosting on a raised yeast doughnut.
  • The third limited-time specialty doughnut is Bunny Bites featuring filled with cream cheese velvetop, dipped in maple frosting and topped with graham crackers.

 

Also at Universal CityWalk:

  • Additionally, an all-new dining location is now open at Universal CityWalk. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar serves signature Hawaiian poke, Boba Milk Teas and Dole Soft Serve.
  • Located on the second floor next to Panda Express, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar offers a 15 % discount to Universal Studios Hollywood Annual or Season Pass members.

