Three New Easter Themed Treats Available for a Limited Time at Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut is offering three new delicious Easter treats available now through April 7 at Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Voodoo Doughnut

The Easter Egg is a doughnut filled with hazelnut velvetop, dipped in vanilla frosting.

Next, the Love No Bunny but You is a peanut butter velvetop dipped in chocolate frosting on a raised yeast doughnut.

The third limited-time specialty doughnut is Bunny Bites featuring filled with cream cheese velvetop, dipped in maple frosting and topped with graham crackers.

Additionally, an all-new dining location is now open at Universal CityWalk. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar

Located on the second floor next to Panda Express, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar offers a 15 % discount to Universal Studios Hollywood Annual or Season Pass members.

