Three New Easter Themed Treats Available for a Limited Time at Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut is offering three new delicious Easter treats available now through April 7 at Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- Voodoo Doughnut is offering three new delectable Easter treats available now through April 7, 2024.
- The Easter Egg is a doughnut filled with hazelnut velvetop, dipped in vanilla frosting.
- Next, the Love No Bunny but You is a peanut butter velvetop dipped in chocolate frosting on a raised yeast doughnut.
- The third limited-time specialty doughnut is Bunny Bites featuring filled with cream cheese velvetop, dipped in maple frosting and topped with graham crackers.
Also at Universal CityWalk:
- Additionally, an all-new dining location is now open at Universal CityWalk. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar serves signature Hawaiian poke, Boba Milk Teas and Dole Soft Serve.
- Located on the second floor next to Panda Express, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar offers a 15 % discount to Universal Studios Hollywood Annual or Season Pass members.
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com