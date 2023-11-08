Limited-Time Experiences Inspired by “Trolls Band Together” Coming to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are both celebrating the release of DreamWorks Animations’ new film, Trolls Band Together on Friday, November 17th, with various limited-time experiences for guests.

What’s Happening:

Beginning this week, guests across both coasts can “get happy” with these special offerings inspired by the new film and popular Trolls characters.

characters. Trolls-Themed Beverages: Guests can indulge in an assortment of all-new “fantastamazing” beverages themed to favorite Trolls characters at Mel’s Diner in Universal Studios Hollywood and Schwab’s Pharmacy at Universal Studios Florida, including: Tiny Diamond Shake (featured at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood) – vanilla soft serve ice cream blended with Oreo cookies, whipped topping and finished with edible silver glitter in true Tiny Diamond fashion. Poppy’s Popping Strawberry Shake (featured at Universal Studios Hollywood) – strawberry soft serve ice cream topped with whipped cream, blue-raspberry Pop Rocks candy and flower sprinkles. Poppy’s Popping Strawberry Lemonade (featured at Universal Studios Florida) – crafted with strawberry Dole Whip, sweet lemonade, strawberry sorbet, and topped with blue-raspberry Pop Rocks candy and flower sprinkles. BroZone Shake (featured at Universal Studios Florida) – vanilla soft serve ice cream with a whipped topping along with blue-raspberry Pop Rocks candy and colorful Nerd Candy.

Guests can indulge in an assortment of all-new “fantastamazing” beverages themed to favorite characters at Mel’s Diner in Universal Studios Hollywood and Schwab’s Pharmacy at Universal Studios Florida, including: Rockin’ Photo Opportunities: Guests can pose with fan-favorite Trolls character Poppy as she rocks her dazzling new band attire during special meet and greets inside Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Plus, interactive sets at Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk Hollywood include a cutting-edge screen where guests can digitally interact with the characters, along with a dual-sided photo backdrop that places guests on stage with beloved Trolls characters and on the opposite side, backstage with Poppy and Viva.

Guests can pose with fan-favorite character Poppy as she rocks her dazzling new band attire during special meet and greets inside Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Plus, interactive sets at Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk Hollywood include a cutting-edge screen where guests can digitally interact with the characters, along with a dual-sided photo backdrop that places guests on stage with beloved characters and on the opposite side, backstage with Poppy and Viva. New Trolls Merchandise: Guests can shop a vibrant selection of brand-new Trolls merchandise, including a stylish new purse, adorable figurines of the film characters, apparel and more.