UK Game Show “In For A Penny” Heading to Walt Disney World for Series 6 Finale

UK game show fans are about to experience Disney Magic when ITV’s In For A Penny visits the Walt Disney World Resort.

In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern is heading to Orlando, Florida, to film the final episode of the sixth series, which kicked off in the UK on April 20th.

The popular pop-up game show began as a segment on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and was spun off into its own series in 2019.

Each episode sends Stephen Mulhern to a different location in the UK, where he plays random games with strangers on the street. Examples of games include Gelatto Fun (tossing ice cream scoops onto a cone), Driving Me Round The Bend (reversing into a parking spot without letting your wheels touch the lines), and Splitting Hairs (guessing if men with towels on their heads have hair or not).

The series six finale will be the first time in In For A Penny History that the show has been sent outside of the UK.

Disney characters will make guest appearances during the episode, which finds Stephen Mulhern playing In For A Penny games at the resort's signature theme parks.

Among the games played at Walt Disney World will be the infamous Stopwatch Game, which requires players to stop the watch at an exact time to win a large sum of money.

The special episode will also debut new games for the series.

An air date for the finale has not yet been announced, but the first seven episodes of series six are scheduled through June 6th, and this series has an eight-episode order.

Diego Rincón, Creative Director of In For A Penny : “We are thrilled to be taking the epic In For A Penny to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida! This is a perfect partnership to create truly entertaining TV.”

Angelica Costantini, Vice President of Disney Destinations International UK and EMEA: "We are delighted to host Stephen Mulhern and In For A Penny at Walt Disney World and we can't wait to bring Disney magic to homes across the UK."