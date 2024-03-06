Universal Hollywood’s Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Offering Special St. Patrick’s Day treat

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is offering a delectable new menu item for St. Patrick’s Day.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Hollywood CityWalk’s most delightful dessert palace is offering a special treat through March 25th.
  • To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Choco-Mint Charm Shake features minty vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, chocolate drizzle, whipped topping, “magical” marshmallow, and a mint and fudge cookie.
  • In addition to this holiday treat, Toothsome is offering guests 10% off their meal with the purchase of a same day Universal Cinema movie ticket.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight