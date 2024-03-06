Universal Hollywood’s Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Offering Special St. Patrick’s Day treat

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is offering a delectable new menu item for St. Patrick’s Day.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Hollywood CityWalk’s most delightful dessert palace is offering a special treat through March 25th.
- To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Choco-Mint Charm Shake features minty vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, chocolate drizzle, whipped topping, “magical” marshmallow, and a mint and fudge cookie.
- In addition to this holiday treat, Toothsome is offering guests 10% off their meal with the purchase of a same day Universal Cinema movie ticket.