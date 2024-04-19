Universal Studios Japan Delays Opening Of New Expansion

Bad news for park fans looking forward to collecting some golden bananas in the new Donkey Kong Country at Universal Studios Japan, as the official opening of the new Super Nintendo World expansion has been delayed.

What’s Happening:

A post on X from the official account of Universal Studios Japan has revealed that they have delayed the opening of the Donkey Kong- themed expansion of their Super Nintendo World.

themed expansion of their Super Nintendo World. Originally slated to open this spring, the date has been pushed until later in this year.

Translated, the post reads: “Donkey Kong Country, which was previously scheduled to open in spring 2024, has been changed to late 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who have been waiting. We will announce the opening date and other details as soon as they are decided.”

お知らせします。 — ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) April 19, 2024

The official website describes the new Donkey Kong Country (Translated): “Step foot into an unknown, wild space with lush greenery. In this jungle where Donkey Kong and his friends live, you can hop on a mine cart from The Golden Temple for a thrilling ride through the mines, challenge yourself at a play experience using your whole body, and have loads of other wild adventures! Plus, you can check out all the food and merchandise in the middle of the jungle!

Awaken your instinct to play and enjoy all the fun and surprises that the world of Donkey Kong has to offer!”

This also means that the area’s signature attraction, Mine Cart Madness, will also be delayed. When the attraction opens, guests can experience the innovative attraction where the fun starts when you get blasted out of a barrel cannon at the Golden Temple.

Guests will hop into a mine cart and go for a thrilling ride through the jungle, and even leap across a collapsed track. The attraction also promises a series of unpredictable thrills as guests join Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong in this race through the jungle on a wild adventure to protect the Golden Banana from the Tiki Tak Tribe.

This whole area is also set to be part of the Super Nintendo World area coming stateside at the new Universal Epic Universe

No new official opening date for Donkey Kong Country at Universal Studios Japan has been announced at this time.