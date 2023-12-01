New Universal Project in Frisco, Texas To Be Named Universal Kids Resort

First announced earlier this year, the new Universal theme park coming to Frisco, Texas will officially be called Universal Kids Resort.

What’s Happening:

Universal Kids Resort will mark the company’s first-ever theme park designed specifically for families with young children.

Located in Frisco, this imaginative, original resort brings the company’s innovative style of storytelling to a new, younger audience.

Universal Kids Resort will include a theme park featuring immersive themed lands that celebrate Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and fun – bringing to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow the youngest theme park goers.

It will feature family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, unique merchandise, fun food and beverage venues and character meet and greets.

The resort area will also include a 300-room themed hotel giving families a place to stay and to play following their day of adventure.

Set in lush green landscape with a distinctive look, feel and scale specifically for younger kids, the park will deliver the quality the Universal brand is known for worldwide.

Progress on the new concept is well underway following a groundbreaking in November. Universal Kids Resort will drive immediate economic impact for the region, creating thousands of jobs including more than 2,500 new construction jobs. Throughout the project, the company will remain focused on ensuring the resort adds value and positively serves the community.

What They’re Saying:

Molly Murphy, President, Universal Creative: “Universal Kids Resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through imagination, discovery and most importantly – play. We’re designing the resort so kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters.”