Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval Will Return to Universal Studios Florida Starting February 3rd

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will be returning to Universal Studios Florida from February 3 through April 7, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando

The wildly popular celebration features a mouthwatering menu of eclectic cuisine inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval traditions around the globe, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade complete with tons of colorful beads, dazzling floats and energetic street performers, and – on select nights – live concerts by top-name talent to cap off the festivities.

Guests can experience all the excitement of Universal Mardi Gras with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Pass (blockout dates apply).

Guests can also take their Mardi Gras party to the next level with the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience – which gives them the exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities by reserving a spot to toss beads from a Mardi Gras float during the event’s vibrant parade.

The experience also includes a three-course meal at one of four participating restaurants – The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Finnegan’s Bar & Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage starting at $84.99 plus tax per person, as well as one Mardi Gras parade float rider reservation on the same day.

Guests can purchase this experience and reserve their spot by calling 407-224-7554 or visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras

Universal Orlando Passholders receive a 15% discount off the ticketed price of the experience with a valid Pass when purchasing by calling 407-224-7554, or in person at the Front Gate or a Guest Services location of the theme parks.

Additional details about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – including the delectable new food and beverage options as well as the star-studded concert lineup and dates – will be revealed soon.

While access to Universal Mardi Gras is included in admission to Universal Studios Florida, guests can take advantage of a variety of offers and packages to keep the good times rolling beyond the celebration, including savings of 25% on a 3-Park, 5-Night vacation package.

Available for purchase now, this vacation package includes 5-night hotel accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel or Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in addition to a 3-Park, 5-Day Park-to-Park ticket to visit Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay.

For more information about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval and Universal Orlando – including special offers – visit www.UniversalOrlando.com