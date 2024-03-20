Universal Monsters Store at Production Central Now Open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Universal Monsters Store at Production Central is now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

  • Icons of horror—Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy and more—take centerstage at the Universal Monsters Store at Production Central now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
  • Inspired by Universal Pictures’ classic monsters—whose stories symbolize the misunderstood, the outsider and the misfit—this all-new retail store is divided into four aptly themed sections that include a tomb, a gothic cathedral, a laboratory and outdoor woods – serving as photo backdrops for guests to experience.

 

