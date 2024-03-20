Icons of horror take centerstage at the Universal Monsters Store at Production Central, now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Icons of horror—Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy and more—take centerstage at the Universal Monsters Store at Production Central now open at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Inspired by Universal Pictures’ classic monsters—whose stories symbolize the misunderstood, the outsider and the misfit—this all-new retail store is divided into four aptly themed sections that include a tomb, a gothic cathedral, a laboratory and outdoor woods – serving as photo backdrops for guests to experience.

Each themed section features a wide range of unique products, including apparel, accessories, magnets, keychains, drinkware, toys and other collectibles.

Movie props and décor enhance this retail destination and include such theming as aged pine boxes resembling coffins to replace familiar retail store display tables.

A paver pattern designed to look like cobblestone, reminiscent of Old Europe outdoor stonework paths, adorns the floor to seamlessly blend into each of the four sections of the store.

The new Universal Monsters Store is located adjacent to The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and the popular Universal Cinema, a AMC Theater and joins other CityWalk establishments, including NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, VIVO Italian Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, The Habit Burger Grill and Voodoo Doughnut.

For more information about Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk, guests can visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com

