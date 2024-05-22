New Summer Tribute Store Celebrating Iconic Films Coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Starting May 24th, the all-new Summer Tribute Store at Universal Orlando will be celebrating iconic films including Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Jaws, and Shrek.

Inspired by some of the iconic movies featured in the upcoming collection of new experiences opening at Universal Orlando this summer, this new limited-time store will invite guests to explore a 1980s-themed retail space that celebrates these beloved classics with special props, photo ops, merchandise and so much more.

Located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, this year’s Summer Tribute Store will transport guests to “The Tribute Store Plaza” – a 1980’s shopping mall featuring three highly immersive “mega” rooms – the nostalgic Mega Video Rental video store, a retro Mega Castle Arcade and the majestic Tribute Theatre.

As guests explore the shop, they’ll discover various photo opportunities and countless Easter eggs inspired by familiar characters and moments from each of the films.

The new Tribute Store will feature a variety of new collections full of apparel, accessories, home goods and more themed to the films, including a colorful new Shrek assortment, an E.T . outdoors-inspired line, Ghostbusters out-of-this-world goods, Jaws nautical merchandise and so much more.

assortment, an . outdoors-inspired line, out-of-this-world goods, nautical merchandise and so much more. Later this summer, the store will also carry the all-new interactive bubble wands inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, Illumination’s Minions and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World that include fun features that allows them to interact with each other as well as with specific floats in the Universal Mega Movie Parade when it debuts on July 3rd.

