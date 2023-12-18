Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Annual Passholder Bonus Benefits in January 2024

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders have even more of a reason to visit in January, as the Resort will be offering some special “Bonus Benefits” for passholders.

What’s Happening:

Passholder Bonus Benefits are back to add to all the fun with perks like a special entrance, exclusive dining locations, special menu items and more.

These bonus benefits will be available to all passholders from January 6th-31st, 2024.

Here’s everything Universal Orlando has in store for you during the month of January: Start your Day Faster – Avoid the Entrance Lines: Enter Universal Studios Florida through an exclusive entrance from 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. from January 6th-31st. To utilize this benefit, go past the Will Call Kiosk by Group Sales. Follow the directional signage outside of the Will Call Kiosk to the right after coming over the bridge from CityWalk. Exclusive Menu Items: Feel like a V.I.P. with exclusive upstairs dining spaces and exclusive menu items at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida. Additional exclusive items will also be available at quick service locations throughout Universal Orlando. The full details are available at UniversalOrlando.com



Save 40% at All Universal Hotels on Select Dates: Enjoy your bonus benefits with sweet hotel savings close to the action along with park perks and free transportation to the parks.

New Lanyard With Retro Vibes: Passholders can receive a FREE speciality lanyard from January 6th–31st, while supplies last. Get yours at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.

Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay: 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening.