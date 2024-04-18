Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Annual Passholder Bonus Benefits for May 2024

Universal Orlando will be celebrating their Annual Passholders and the 25th anniversary of Islands of Adventure this May with some special “Bonus Benefits.”
What’s Happening:
- Passholder Bonus Benefits are back, adding to all the fun with perks like a special entrance, exclusive dining locations, special discounts and more, including the return of the Passholder button for select events throughout the year!
- These bonus benefits will be available to all passholders from May 1st-24th, 2024.
- Here’s everything Universal Orlando has in store for you during the month of May:
- Start your Day Faster – Avoid the Entrance Lines: Enter Islands of Adventure through an exclusive entrance from 8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at the exit of the park.
- Passholders Get 25% Off VIP Tours: Here’s your chance to treat yourself to a guided VIP Tour. Passholders can enjoy the experience with up to six guests and get a 25% discount at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.
- Power and Seasonal Passholders Get 10% off Food & Drink: During Bonus Benefits, Power and Seasonal Passholders will get this special discount at Universal Orlando owned and operated restaurants.
- Get an Additional 10% Off with Mobile Food and Drink Ordering: Receive a Food & Beverage discount at Universal Orlando owned and operated restaurants when using Mobile Food and Drink Ordering on the Universal Orlando Resort App.
- Exclusive Dining Locations: Passholders can enjoy exclusive upstairs dining spaces and exclusive menu items at Confisco Grille in Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida – from 12:00 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to park close.
- Exclusive Menu Items: Additional exclusive items will also be available at select locations throughout Universal Orlando. The full details are available at UniversalOrlando.com.
- Passholder Button: Passholders can pick up a new exclusive button (seen above) for free at:
- UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. daily
- Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close
- Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay: 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening.
- Special Savings at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort: Passholders can stay at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and save 45% on your hotel room, select nights throughout the month of May.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning