Universal Orlando Reveals Easter Brunch Dining Options At Select On-Site Hotels

Select Resort Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort will feature family-friendly Easter dining experiences on Sunday, March 31st, with special brunches and entertainment.

What’s Happening:

Chefs and culinarians will roll out fun and delicious Easter dining events at select on-site hotels at Universal Orlando Resort on Sunday, March 31st, with scrumptious menus, refreshing spring drinks and entertainment.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort will offer a brunch buffet in the Islands Dining Room featuring herb-roasted leg of lamb, roasted pork loin, golden Sea Bass, plus an omelet and waffle station, sushi station, stir fry station, iced raw bar and delectable Easter desserts including funfetti lollipop cake, mango white chocolate Easter eggs, candied carrot cake taco and more. Entertainment will feature a face painter, hula dancer and ukulele player. You can view the full menu at the official site for the Islands Dining Room here here

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort features a brunch buffet in Amatista Cookhouse, serving up smoked ham, leg of lamb, Florida Sea Bass, roasted duck, iced raw bar, char-grilled beef churrasco, salads, vegetables and a dessert table filled with delicious delights from raspberry peach crumble and chocolate caramel fudge cake to chocolate bread pudding, piña colada shooters and more. Entertainment will feature a face painter and Caribbean steel drum player. You can view the full menu at the official site for Amatista Cookhouse here

Hard Rock Hotel cooks up Easter favorites in The Kitchen, with herb-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey breast, honey baked ham, made-to-order omelets, pancakes and other breakfast items, salads, shrimp cocktail, chilled snow crab legs, customized mac and cheese and vegetables. A springtime dessert bar will feature as many as 15 sweet treats including passion fruit Napoleon, chocolate-dipped profiteroles, pineapple upside down cheesecake, Easter cupcakes and more. Entertainment will feature live music.You can view the full menu for The Kitchen here

If you'd like to make reservations for any of the above offerings, click the appropriate link above or call 407.503.DINE (3463).

