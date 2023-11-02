Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval Returning to Universal Orlando Resort on February 3rd, 2024

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the dates for next year’s Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval event, set to run from February 3rd through April 7th, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- The exciting celebration will include delicious cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, a vibrant parade, live concerts, tons of beads and more.
- The parkwide celebration will transform Universal Studios Florida into Florida’s biggest party, complete with mouthwatering cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond – plus a lively parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful.
- And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.
- Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.
- More details about the event – including the concert lineup and dates, the delicious selection of food and beverage guests can sample, and the spectacular parade theme – will be revealed soon.
- For a taste of what awaits during this festive celebration, check out all of our coverage from last year’s event.
