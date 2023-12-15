Universal Orlando Resort Showcases New Year’s Eve Festivities Across the Destination to Ring in 2024

Universal Orlando Resort is hosting a number of dazzling New Year’s Eve festivities across the destination to help ring in 2024, including live entertainment, special character appearances, and more.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando

This year’s in-park celebrations are expanding to include festivities in both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure – allowing guests to ring in the new year by enjoying unparalleled theme park thrills and exciting entertainment. In addition to experiencing popular attractions across both parks, guests can revel in festive décor, dance along to music by a live DJ and enjoy special appearances by beloved characters. And as the clock approaches midnight, guests can join a special countdown that will culminate with colorful confetti blasts and other celebratory elements. Access to the festivities is included in theme park admission and will take place at Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza area and Universal Islands of Adventure’s Port of Entry area, with both theme parks remaining open until 1 a.m.

Guests can also enjoy Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration during their visit on New Year’s Eve, which includes Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's and more.

Universal CityWalk will also host a special countdown to midnight that will culminate with tons of confetti to ring in the new year. Guests will also encounter additional festive entertainment – including music by a live band and DJ – as they make their way around the electrifying entertainment complex. Plus, Bigfire – one of Universal CityWalk’s original concept restaurants – will feature a special menu from midnight to 1:30 a.m. to commemorate the new year (reservations are encouraged and can be made online

Those looking to take their celebration to the next level can enjoy festive experiences at one of Universal Orlando's hotels, including a New Year's Eve rooftop party at Universal’s Aventura Hotel and the Party on the Piazza at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – each featuring delicious food and drinks, a DJ, a countdown to midnight and more. Plus, Hard Rock Hotel will host ROCK-in 2024 – featuring balloon artists, roaming magicians, a DJ, a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast;

Loews Royal Pacific Resort will host a celebration in Orchid Court Lounge and Sushi Bar with live jazz, a balloon artist, stilt walker and photo booth; and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort will throw a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring live entertainment, food and drinks in Strong Water Tavern. Guests can also enjoy special meals and buffets throughout all the hotels.