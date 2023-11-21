Universal Orlando Resort Installs Land Marquee for DreamWorks Land

Universal Orlando Resort shared a video on their Instagram page debuting the land marquee for DreamWorks Land, which will be opening in 2024.

Universal Orlando Resort has installed the sign for DreamWorks Land, which will be opening in 2024.

Dean, who is the Creative Director at Universal Creative, shared how they installed the brand new sign for the land.

Notably, the sign’s design was first seen in concept art released earlier this year

The KidsZone area at Universal Studios Florida closed back in July, and quickly work walls came up and construction started.

This is how Universal Orlando Resort describes the new land: “Next year, Universal Orlando Resort will debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animation’s beloved animated characters. As guests step into this new land, their imaginations will run wild as they take in the vibrant colors, sights and sounds that surround them. They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.”

The new area replaces the former Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone at Universal Studios Florida.