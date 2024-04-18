Universal Orlando Resort Offering Florida Residents a Four Day Ticket Offer for the Price of Two

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a special ticket offer specifically for Florida residents.
What's Happening:
- With the end of school just around the corner, Universal Orlando Resort has launched the perfect offer to help Florida families plan a thrilling getaway to the theme park destination this summer.
- Starting today, Florida residents can take advantage of the exclusive Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park 2-Day offer that gives them four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure to enjoy some of the most innovative and immersive theme park experiences ever created.
- Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, a picturesque, tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.
- Plenty of thrills, fun and excitement await guests at Universal Orlando. With more than 60 immersive experiences across its theme parks, this new ticket offer gives guests plenty of time to enjoy all that the destination has to offer.
- Guests can also use this offer to experience the all-new DreamWorks Land – a vibrant themed environment opening this summer inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.
- For more information about the Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 2-Day Ticket offer and to purchase, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.
- Florida residents and Passholders looking to stay near the thrills this summer can take advantage of special offers at Universal Orlando hotels, including saving up to 40% on rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels on select dates.
- Staying at a Universal Orlando hotel is the best way to plan a family summer vacation and comes with exclusive theme park benefits, including early park admission.
Planning a Trip?:
