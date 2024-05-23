Save on Universal Orlando Resort Tickets with New Limited Time Deal

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed a new promotion that offers two days free admission with the purchase of a three-day ticket.

What’s Happening:

U.S. and Canada residents can now take advantage of a new ticket deal to seize the summer and plan an exciting getaway to Universal Orlando Resort filled with some of the most jaw-dropping theme park experiences ever created.

On sale today, the “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket” offer gives guests access to 5 days of theme park fun across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a 3-Day ticket , starting as low as $255.99, per adult, plus tax.

, starting as low as $255.99, per adult, plus tax. Guests can also upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, where they can cool off in a tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

With more than 60 exhilarating experiences across its theme parks, five days of admission to Universal Orlando Resort allows guests plenty of time to explore and enjoy all the destination has in store – whether that’s causing mischief with the Minions in Illumination’s Minion Land, racing alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack on Jurassic World VelociCoaster or flying through the Forbidden Forest on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

Plus, beginning June 14, guests can experience a lineup of exciting new adventures including DreamWorks Land – the vibrant new themed environment inspired by beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek , Trolls and Kung Fu Panda ; CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular – a riveting new nighttime lagoon show celebrating the iconic films that have inspired Universal Orlando’s past, present and future attractions ; and Hogwarts Always – an all-new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade that takes guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts.

, and ; CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular – a riveting new nighttime lagoon show celebrating the iconic films that have inspired Universal Orlando’s past, present and future attractions ; and Hogwarts Always – an all-new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade that takes guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts. And on July 3, guests will enjoy the debut of Universal’s largest daytime parade to date, Universal Mega Movie Parade, where some of the most beloved stories from Universal’s films will leap off the screen and land on the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

For more information about the “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket” offer and Universal Orlando Resort, visit UniversalOrlando.com

Universal Orlando’s Hotels:

Special offers are also available for Universal Orlando’s hotels, which offer something for every style and budget, and with exclusive theme park benefits, families get more access to the thrills while making their vacations more relaxing and convenient.

Right now, guests can book a stay for four or more nights and save 20%

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.